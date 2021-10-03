Cruzeiro x Brasil-RS: likely rosters for Serie B game

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Cruzeiro finished preparations for the game against Brasil-RS in relaxed training (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Cruzeiro and Brasil-RS meet again this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independencia, in a valid game for the 28th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

Without a win for four games (three draws and one defeat), Cruzeiro, now almost out of a chance of securing access to Serie A, struggles to get back on the winning track and move away from the relegation zone of the Second Division.

The celestial team starts the round as 15th in the table, with 32 points – five more than Londrina, which opens the Z4.

