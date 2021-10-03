Cruzeiro x Brasil-RS: likely rosters for Serie B game

Cruzeiro finished preparations for the game against Brasil-RS in relaxed training (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Cruzeiro and Brasil-RS meet again this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independencia, in a valid game for the 28th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

Without a win for four games (three draws and one defeat), Cruzeiro, now almost out of a chance of securing access to Serie A, struggles to get back on the winning track and move away from the relegation zone of the Second Division.

The celestial team starts the round as 15th in the table, with 32 points – five more than Londrina, which opens the Z4.

Photos from the Cruzeiro training session this Saturday at Toca da Raposa II (2/10)

Gustavo Aleixo/Cruise There is no description for this image or gallery To beat their rival Gacho, Cruzeiro must have an important return on the field. Recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh, forward Wellington Nem returned to training this week and will be available to coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. It remains to be seen if shirt 21 will be able to act as a starter.

Who could possibly return to the starting 11 striker Bruno Jos. He has already participated in much of the second half of the 1-1 draw with Guarani, last Wednesday, and should start the match against Brasil-RS.

Left-back Matheus Pereira, defensive midfielder Adriano and forward Rafael Sobis, who were suspended in Campinas-SP, are also options for Luxemburgo. The first two must be holders.

On the other hand, Cruzeiro will not have striker Marcelo Moreno. The Bolivian, top scorer in the squad, left Belo Horizonte last Thursday to introduce himself to coach Csar Faras for the Bolivian national team’s games.

Starting-point in the vast majority of matches under Luxembourg’s command, defensive midfielder/right-back Rmulo defrauds Cruzeiro due to physical problems. He did not participate in training for the week and was off the list of related for the match.

The probable Cruzeiro for the game against Brasil-RS has Fbio; Cceres, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Claudinho (Wellington Nem) and Thiago.

Brazil-RS



Sunk in the lantern of Series B, Brasil-RS completed 15 games without winning in the last round, after being defeated 2-0 by Brusque, in Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul. This is the worst mark in the centenary history of the club gacho.

Jerson Testoni, who took over the team precisely in the match against Brusque, seek, against Cruzeiro, the first victory in command of Brazil. For this, he will have the return of striker Erison, who has already scored three goals in eight games for the team in this edition of Series B.

On the other hand, defender Arthur, loaned by Cruzeiro, will not be able to act this Sunday due to a contractual clause. Bruno Matias, suspended, gives place to Sousa.

This week, Brazil still sent a series of layoffs in its squad. According to Rdio Pelotense, six players will leave the club in the coming days. They are left-back Igor Miranda, defensive midfielders Rmulo and Gabriel Pierini, midfielders Paulo Victor and Lucas Santos, as well as forward Luiz Fernando.

The probable Brazil-RS for the game against Cruzeiro has Marcelo; Vidal, Alan Dias (Leandro Camilo), Hverton and Kevin; Wesley, Sousa and Rildo; Caio Rangel, Netto and Erison.