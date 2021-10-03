Cruzeiro’s main partner criticizes club president: “Salting rotten meat” | cruise

Entrepreneur Pedro Lourenço, Cruzeiro’s main financial partner, harshly criticized the work of Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who was president of Cruzeiro. This Saturday afternoon, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia, Pedro classified the club’s technical and administrative moment as very bad.

“If you don’t change a lot on Cruzeiro, it won’t do any good. You have to change the football board. If you don’t change, you don’t have my support. I won’t be salting rotten meat” – Pedro Lourenço

Faced with a very troubled political, administrative and financial moment, Cruzeiro is unable to get right on the field and dream of returning to Serie A. They have been playing in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship for two years, with a campaign below expectations for the club, which turned 100 this season.

– Total incompetence of the management of the Cruise. They don’t listen to us, they don’t listen. If you don’t take action, you’ll be staying at Segundona for the rest of your life. It has to start on Monday (the move), change, structure, clean up a lot of things that are wrong with Cruzeiro – the businessman told Itatiaia.

Pedro has been Cruzeiro’s main economic partner in recent years. He has been anticipating the purchase of sponsorships at the club and injecting money in various ways to help in the daily life of Cruzeiro. Even so, Cruzeiro employees and players have been living with the delay in the payment of salaries.

– There are a lot of people there who do not produce anything and receive. You have months of back pay. Cook with late pay, security guard with late pay, this is not done with human beings. It has to change.

The businessman also criticized the club’s current football director, Rodrigo Pastana. For him, the manager should not have “even passed the door of Toca”. Recently it was Lourenço who sought out coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo to return to work at the club. In conversations, the coach asked that the salaries of players, employees and employees be updated.

Thereby, Pedro anticipated the purchase of the master sponsorship of the Cruzeiro shirt, referring to the 2023 season. But, according to the partner, the salaries within the institution are still late, criticizing Sérgio Santos Rodrigues once again.

– When he was spoken to Vanderlei, he demanded a salary on time. Not just a player. Because player doesn’t play alone. What about the guys who earn a thousand? Two thousand? Three thousand? I bought a 2023 sponsorship. About R$ 8 million was to get everything right. Payment has been made. Now, who paid and who didn’t, I can’t talk. After that, the president paid nothing.