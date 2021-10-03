Cruzeiro’s main sponsor threatens to support the club: ‘I won’t be salting rotten meat’

In an exclusive interview to ‘Rádio Itatiaia’, this Saturday afternoon (2), the main sponsor of Cruzeiro, Pedro Lourenço, known as Pedrinho BH, criticized the current administration of the club. He stated that if the football board does not undergo changes, it will no longer have the support of him, who is the owner of ‘Supermercados BH’.

If you don’t change a lot on Cruzeiro, it won’t help. You have to change the football board. If you don’t change, you don’t have my support. I won’t be salting rotten meat.”

The interview took place during the break of the game between Villa Nova and Democrata, in Nova Lima, for series B of the Mineiro Championship. He also added direct criticisms to the administration of President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

“Total incompetence in the management of Cruzeiro. They don’t listen to us, they don’t listen. If you don’t take action, you’ll be staying at Segundona for the rest of your life. It has to start on Monday (the move), change, structure, clean up a lot of things that are wrong with Cruzeiro,” he said.

The businessman also expressed dissatisfaction with the back wages and fired:

“There are a lot of people there who don’t produce anything and receive. You have months of back pay. Cook with late pay, security guard with late pay, this is not done with human beings. It has to change.”

‘Supermercados BH’ is Cruzeiro’s main sponsor, which currently ranks 15th in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. Clube has 32 points in 27 games, with six wins, 14 draws and seven defeats.