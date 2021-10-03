Curitiba hopes to vaccinate 40,000 adolescents without comorbidities born from October 2, 2003 and throughout 2004 and 2005, this Saturday (2) | Paraná

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba begins this Saturday (2) vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents without comorbidities. Adolescents born after October 2, 2003 and throughout 2004 and 2005 will be able to receive the vaccine.

With that, according to the city hall, the capital will serve everyone who will turn 16 in 2021. On this day, pregnant women and women who had a child up to 45 days ago will also be vaccinated (puerperal women), aged 12 or over.

THE estimates from the secretariat are that 40,000 teenagers will be vaccinated in these age groups. The service will be provided at 33 vaccination points from 8am to 5pm. Check the addresses below.

Residents over 18 years old can receive the vaccine during the continuous recap at the city’s vaccination points on other dates.

According to the municipality, the summoning of new age groups depends on the stock assessment or transfer of a new shipment of immunizing agents intended for the vaccination of this public.

This Saturday, applications of second dose of the immunizing agent will not be made.

Orientation to receive the vaccine

To streamline the vaccination process, the SMS advises parents or guardians to register their adolescent in advance, as a dependent, on the Saúde Já platform on the website or via the cell phone application.

The city says that taking the consent form filled out and signed by the person in charge is another step to speed up vaccination. The document is available for printing on the ImunizaJá website.

On the day of vaccination, the adolescent must attend one of the points accompanied by the parents or guardians by signing the consent form. It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF.

According to the municipal administration, those who do not have a photo ID must take a birth certificate, which must be presented together with a photo ID of the person responsible.

In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba, which can be in the father’s or mother’s name, attached to a document that proves the affiliation.

In cases of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the owner of the property, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

According to the city hall, they will receive the booster dose this Saturday the following groups:

seniors aged 70 or over, vaccinated with the second dose until April 6th;

immunosuppressed of any age, vaccinated with the second dose until September 4th.

To receive the dose, you must bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the call to Saúde Já.

People summoned who cannot attend this Saturday can get vaccinated in the continuous recaps, from Monday (4).

US Ouvidor Pardinho: Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish: Rua Nunes Machado, 973 – Rebouças

Reference Center, sports and physical activity: Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaíra

Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha: Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1700

US Santa Quitéria 2: Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

US Parigot de Souza: Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

US Salvador Allende: Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – Sítio Cercado

US Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado

US Bairro Alto: Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

US Santa Efigênia: Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

US Vila Diana: Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center: Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

US Campina do Siqueira: Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

US New Orleans: Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans

US Pinheiros: Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

US Vista Alegre: Rua Miguel de Lazari, 51/55 – Pilarzinho

Bitiatuvinha: Av. Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

São Braz: Rua Antônio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

US Visitation: Rua Bley Zorning, 3136 – Boqueirão

US Jardim Paranaense: Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

US Mennonites: Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

US Salgado Filho: Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

US Uberaba: Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

US Camargo: Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

US Trindade: Rua Roraima, 1790 – Vila Oficinas

US Athens: 45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City

Clube da Gente CIC: Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

US Oswaldo Cruz: Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

US Vila Feliz: Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo

US Aurora: 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

US Sacred Heart: Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara: R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara

US Rio Bonito: Rua Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana.