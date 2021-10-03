Current champion, Botafogo overtakes Barcelona and makes 12-0 in her debut in Carioca Women | firefight

Current champion of the Carioca Women’s Championship, Botafogo showed that they came packed to get the double on their debut in 2021. This Saturday afternoon, at Caio Martins, Alvinegro thrashed Barcelona 12-0, with four goals from striker Kélen and the hat-trick of the center forward Juliana. Káren, Vivian, Driely, Kailane and Thamires completed the score.

On a hot day in Niterói, Botafogo took the lead with only six minutes of play, with a kick by Kélen. Two minutes later, Juliana suffered a penalty, and Káren converted. At 16, Juliana scored the third, taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound, and the fourth at 25. Also in the first half, Kélen scored another one at 37; Driely converted another penalty suffered by Juliana at 40; and Kélen made two more, at 42 and at 45, taking an 8-0 lead into the break.

1 of 2 Kélen was the highlight of the match with four goals — Photo: Daniel Brasil / PHOTOPRESS Kélen was the highlight of the match with four goals — Photo: Daniel Brasil / PHOTOPRESS

And the second half looked like it was going to be at the same pace. In the first minute, Thamires took advantage of the leftover shot on Chai’s crossbar and scored the ninth. At 10, Juliana, head, made her third in the game. Kailane extended in the 21st minute, and in the 42nd minute Vivian scored a great goal in a beautiful finish and gave final numbers to the alvinegra rout.

With the result, Botafogo had three points and started in second place at Estadual, only behind Vasco’s goal difference, who scored 15-0 over Cabofriense. Alvinegro will return to the field next Saturday, when it will receive Cabofriense, at 15:00 (GMT), at Caio Martins.

The Carioca Femino is played by 12 teams. The first part of the tournament is the Guanabara Cup, which will have 11 rounds. The top four teams advance to the semifinals of the State, which will have round-trip matches. The decision will follow the same format.

