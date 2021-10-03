Share Tweet Share Share Email

Customers with overdue energy bills will have new discounts Customers with overdue energy bills at the State of Rio have renegotiation opportunities In this month. THE light offers, in its virtual agency, up to 95% off in invoices overdue for six months or more and debt installments in up to 24 installments on credit. already the Enel Distribution Rio holds fairs to offer 40% discount on overdue accounts for more than 180 days, in addition to the possibility of payment in up to six installments, including special conditions in its stores and in the call center for low income customers registered in Social Electricity Tariff.

The unprecedented campaign of light, released this Friday (the 1st), will analyze the cases individually. Discounts of up to 95% will be granted according to the debt profile, as long as the account is overdue for six months or more.

The concessionaire’s action will have an initial duration of 30 days, and negotiations will only be done digitally, at the company’s virtual agency.

— It’s a unique chance, and our idea is to offer very advantageous conditions to consumers who will have, on average, 52% discount on debt negotiation. In addition, there is another facility: the customer can pay in installments by credit card, from any brand, in up to 24 installments — says Rodney Argolo, Light’s collection manager.

Customers who have already negotiated with the company and who have active debt installments will not be able to participate in the campaign.

already in progress

THE enel it had already started its renegotiation campaign in September, with fairs in São Gonçalo, Magé and Cabo Frio. In October, the action will reach Campos dos Goytacazes, this Saturday (2nd), and Niterói, on the 23rd.

In Campos, service will be provided from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, at Rua Alvarenga Filho 17, downtown, by appointment on the company’s website, at the store itself or through the relationship center (0800-280-0120).

Customers with an account overdue for more than 180 days can obtain a 40% discount and pay the debt in installments with one down payment and up to five installments, with only 1% financing interest. You can also choose not to have a discount on the debt amount, but split the debt up to 12 times.

low income

If you are already registered as low income, O customer cannot ask for discount, but there is the easy to split the debt in up to 15 times, being down payment and installments, with 1% financing interest. Consumers who register as low-income during the fair will only have government benefits on future bills.

— We are sensitive to the current moment that many families are going through, who had their income reduced as a result of the pandemic, and we want to make life easier for our clients, so that they can regularize their situation. Mainly because we are close to the arrival of the season of high temperatures in the state – highlights the Market Director of Enel Distribuição Rio, Ana Teresa Raposo.

for all customers

All distributors’ customers – low-income or not – can get up to 12 installments of their debts, with one down payment plus 11 installments. This option also does not discount the debt amount.

At Enel’s service outlets or through the call center, throughout the month of October, customers can pay overdue bills up to 13 installments in installments, free of late fees (late payment interest, fine and monetary correction), with an entry fee plus 12 installments, with only 1% interest on the loan. For face-to-face negotiation in stores, it is necessary to make a prior appointment through the website.

All over Brazil

Enel distributors from São Paulo, Goiás and Ceará also offer, in October, special conditions for customers registered in the Social Electricity Tariff. According to the company, these customers will be able to pay overdue bills in up to 13 installments with exemption from overdue charges (overdue interest, fine and monetary correction), with an down payment + 12 installments with only 1% interest on the financing.

At Enel Distribuição São Paulo, trading can be done online, through the trading portal. Customers can also negotiate their debits through the call center 0800-727-2120 or in person at the stores, by prior appointment.

At Enel Distribuição Goiás, customers can negotiate their debts through the call center 0800-062-0196 or in person at the stores.

At Enel Distribuição Ceará, the negotiation can be done through the call center 0800-285-0196 or in person at the stores, by means of prior appointment made on here.

In October, Grupo Energisa began a new negotiation campaign to facilitate the payment of overdue bills. The campaign offers special conditions for the Social Tariff audience, highlighting the possibility of installment payments of debts in up to 24 installments on credit cards and exclusive conditions for trading through Energisa’s digital service channels, such as WhatsApp da Gisa, Energisa application On (available in virtual stores) and website.

Interested parties with one or more overdue accounts can get in touch through the company’s digital service channels, without having to leave their home. You must have personal documents (CPF and RG) at hand. Energisa wants to make life easier for customers and is analyzing each one’s situation in order to reach the best possible deal. Conditions are valid for invoices that have not been traded previously.

Energisa currently serves around 1.570 million customers under the Social Tariff in the 11 states where it operates as a distributor, including Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Sergipe, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, São Paulo, Paraná , Rondônia and Acre. Granted by the Federal Government, the Social Tariff benefit is aimed at families with an income of up to half the minimum wage per person, and who can obtain discounts of up to 65% on the tariff. Source: Extra Globo
















