‘D-Day’ of multivaccination opens campaign to update the vaccination card

Given the increased incidence of preventable disease cases, the campaign to update vaccine cards began on Saturday (2), with a ‘D-Day’ of multivaccination, which continues until October 29, following the National Calendar of Child and Adolescent Vaccination, of the National Immunization Program (PNI).

This Saturday, various immunizations are available in the Basic Health Units of Juiz de Fora. Among the doses offered are vaccines against measles, rubella, hepatitis A and B, polio (child paralysis) and HPV, among others. The doses are also available at PAM Marechal and at Sagrado Coração de Jesus Church, in Bairro Bairu, East Zone. Units are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, without a break.

The intention of the mobilization is to facilitate access to vaccines, increasing coverage and homogeneity, in addition to reducing the incidence and contributing to the control, elimination and/or eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

For those who intend to attend this Saturday or still go to the vaccination post throughout the month, it is mandatory to present the vaccination booklet.