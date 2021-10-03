Demonstrator run over in an act against Bolsonaro in Recife had an open fracture and three seizures

According to witnesses, the driver purposely advanced on the victim and fled the scene

ALEXANDRE AROEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Protester was run over by car during an act in Recife



The Health Department (Sesau) of the Recife, reported this Saturday, 2, that the Samu was called at 12:18 to help the protester who was the victim of a run over during an act against the president jair Bolsonaro, on Avenida Martins de Barros, in the neighborhood of Santo Antônio. The ambulance arrived at the site around 1:00 pm and treated the patient, who had an open fracture in her left ankle, a slight wound in the back of her head, and had three episodes of seizures. According to information gathered by the Samu team at the scene of the accident, the woman has epilepsy. She was taken to a private hospital, with stable health condition and no apparent seriousness. According to the Transit and Urban Transport Authority of Recife (CTTU) the agents who were accompanying the demonstration went to the site to help the victim and wait for help. By the time the troops arrived, the driver had already left.

Councilwoman Dani Portela (PSOL), who said she was called to help the woman, reported that she was bleeding heavily and hurt. “I came here to make an urgent complaint. At the end of the ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ act, when the act was coming to an end, I received a call, a call for help. A protester was run over and dragged by a car. I ran here, she was still lying on the ground, bleeding a lot, injured… This is absurd”, said the congresswoman in a video. Also according to Dani, witnesses who were at the scene reported that the driver had purposely run over the woman. “He reportedly advanced towards the protesters and dragged her for about 50 meters,” he said. She also stated that she already has the license plate data, the driver’s name and that she will request that the arrest be served.