Deputy Jalser Renier arrested on suspicion of having kidnapped journalist in Boa Vista | Roraima

O arrest warrant against Jalser was issued by the judge summoned Graciete Sotto Mayor Ribeiro, rapporteur of the process. Beyond, three military police were also arrested — being two colonels — suspected of the crime (see below who they are).

Sought, the congressman’s advisors said in a note that “it considers this a political decision that has as a backdrop the attempt to manipulate public opinion on the eve of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the legality of the board of directors of the Legislative Assembly of Roraima” (read the full note below).

VIDEO: Jalser Renier is handcuffed and gets excited when arrested

PROFILE: Who is the deputy suspected of having ordered the kidnapping of a journalist

The order was carried out by the District Attorney Isaías Montanari Junior and the Chief of Civil Police, João Evangelista, during Operation Pulitzer II. The action was triggered by the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco).

2 of 8 Video shows the moment that deputy Jalser Renier is led away in handcuffs — Photo: Reproduction Video shows the moment that deputy Jalser Renier is led in handcuffs — Photo: Reproduction

When Gaeco arrived at the office, around 14:00, the congressman was not there. Jalser Renier arrived shortly thereafter and the warrant against him was carried out. The parliamentarian’s mother’s house is next to the office. A search and seizure warrant and three other preventive detention warrants were also carried out in this phase of the operation.

The agents stayed at the site for about three hours and there was an intense movement of PM and Civil vehicles. Outside, were heard exalted screams of the parliamentarian saying that “this is an abuse”.

The arrest of Jalser Renier must be analyzed by the Legislative Assembly of Roraima (Ale-RR) since, as a member of parliament, he has parliamentary immunity.

At this stage of the Pulitzer operation two Military Police colonels were also arrested: Natanael Felipe de Oliveira Júnior and Moisés Granjeiro de Carvalho; and PM sergeant Bruno Inforzato Oliveira Gomes. O g1 tries to contact the defense of the military.

In a statement, Ale-RR informed that, until 4:40 pm, it had not been “notified by the Judiciary about the arrest of deputy Jalser Renier” and that “even so, an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors was called, at 5:00 pm.”

3 of 8 Delegate João Evengelista and District Attorney at Jalser Renier’s office — Photo: Caíque Rodrigues/G1 Delegate João Evengelista and District Attorney at Jalser Renier’s office — Photo: Caique Rodrigues/G1

During the action, the streets around the deputy’s office were closed. Agents from Gaeco, an agency of the Public Ministry of Roraima, the Military Police and Civil Police participated.

Around 3:30 pm, a man identifying himself as “‘Jalser’s uncle” arrived at the scene and, before he entered the office, there was a quick scuffle with the press because he didn’t want to be filmed.

A computer and a cell phone were seized in the office. The congressman left the site at around 5 pm in a vehicle belonging to the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE).

4 of 8 Police officers surrounded streets around the deputy’s office in Boa Vista — Photo: Marcelo Marques/Rede Amazônica Police officers surrounded streets around the deputy’s office in Boa Vista — Photo: Marcelo Marques/Rede Amazônica

In September, six military police among them, a retired colonel and a major, and a former Ale-RR servant were arrested in Operation Pulitzer. Most of the investigated soldiers worked for Deputy Jalser who, at the time of the kidnapping, was president of the Legislative Assembly of Roraima.

Romano dos Anjos was kidnapped from his home on the night of October 26 of last year and found alive, with a broken arm and leg injuries, the next morning.

5 of 8 Action fulfills arrest warrant against state deputy Jalser Renier — Photo: Rede Amazônica Action fulfills arrest warrant against state deputy Jalser Renier — Photo: Rede Amazônica

Jalser Renier was appointed by delegate João Evangelista as the master of the kidnapping of the journalist Romano dos Anjos. The crime was in October 2020, in Boa Vista.

The delegate states that “as principal, the investigation identified evidence of the involvement of state deputy JALSER RENIER, President of ALE/RR at the time of the facts”.

Preliminary findings on the journalist’s kidnapping and torture pointed to a probable crime “motivated by revenge or reprisal for the journalistic approach, given that the victim carried out several attacks and criticisms of the work of the then president of the Legislative Assembly, Jalser Renier.”

“According to surveys carried out on social networks, press archives and media records in general, Romano dos Anjos became a ‘butter in the shoe’ of state congressman Jalser Renier and the journalist’s criticisms increased in the period between September and October 2020 , on radio and TV programs,” says an excerpt from the survey.

6 of 8 Jalser Renier left the office at around 5 pm in a BOPE vehicle — Photo: Caíque Rodrigues/G1 RR Jalser Renier left the office at around 5 pm in a BOPE vehicle — Photo: Caíque Rodrigues/G1 RR

In the inquiry, the delegate affirms that Jalser Renier also led a criminal organization within the Legislative Assembly, with the participation, in large part, of military police officers knowledgeable in police techniques and police intelligence. They were crowded into the House.

In November, about a month after the journalist’s kidnapping, Jalser Renier threatened the state governor, Antonio Denarium (PP), to bar the investigations, according to the president of the Legislative Assembly of Roraima, deputy Soldado Sampaio (PCdoB).

The episode was confirmed by the governor. Soldier Sampaio, who at the time was head of the Civil House of Denarium, testified about the threat to the MPRR.

7 of 8 Journalist Romano dos Anjos — Photo: Social Network/Reproduction Journalist Romano dos Anjos — Photo: Social Network/Reproduction

The kidnapping of the 40-year-old journalist Romano dos Anjos took place on the night of October 26th. He was taken from home in his own car. The vehicle was found by police burned about an hour later.

He had his hands and feet tied with tape and was hooded by the suspects. Romano spent the night in a pasture area and slept next to a tree in the Bom Intento region, rural Boa Vista. On the morning of the 27th, he started walking and was found by an employee of Roraima Energia.

Police chief Herbert Amorim, who spoke with the journalist on the way from where he was found to the Hospital General de Roraima (HGR), said that after being abandoned by the bandits, Romano managed to remove the blindfold with his arm and release the foot.

At the HGR, he reported to doctors that he was severely beaten with sticks.

On that day, the Civil Police stated, at a press conference, that he could have been a victim of faction members. However, the police did not rule out other lines of investigation, politically motivated or because Romano was working as a journalist for a police show.

Four days after the kidnapping, the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), went to the Federal Police to ask the institution to investigate the crime, claiming that the journalist had cited him and a senator in his testimony to the Civil Police.

On January 28, the Federal Police in Roraima released a press release. The request for the initiation of an inquiry “was dismissed, not verifying elements that would subsidize any possible attribution of the Federal Police in the case.”

The kidnapping was investigated by the Civil Police in a task force, which extended the work for at least three times. The investigation runs in secrecy of Justice.

This year, on September 16, the Pulitzer operation was launched, where the seven investigated were arrested and 14 search and seizure orders issued by the courts were complied with.

Most of the investigated soldiers worked for Deputy Jalser Renier (Solidarity) who, at the time of the kidnapping, was the president of Ale-RR, as found by Rede Amazônica. The parliamentarian denies involvement.

The defense of state deputy Jalser Renier considers this a political decision against the backdrop of an attempt to manipulate public opinion on the eve of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the legality of the board of directors of the Legislative Assembly of Roraima. Jalser Renier reiterates that he continues to believe in the justice of his State and, above all, that of his country.