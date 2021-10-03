Diego Costa has connection with head of betting scheme, points out inquiry

The link between Diego Costa, a player for Atlético-MG, and the alleged illegal scheme involving a sports betting company occurs through the player’s brother-in-law and the sister of a businessman appointed as head of the operation, according to an investigation by the Federal Police.

Last Thursday (30th), the Sergipe Federal Police launched the second phase of Operation Distraction. The focus is on the company Esportenet, headquartered in Aracaju.

The inquiry investigates the practice of “gambling, money laundering, currency evasion and criminal organization”. The action fulfilled search and seizure warrants at several addresses, including the athlete’s home in Lagarto (SE), his hometown.

The police are still trying to understand exactly what Diego Costa’s role is in the scheme, but the inquiry already points to concrete evidence of the player’s connection with the company. According to the records of the Treasury, Esportenet is made up of three partners. One of them is Reinan Nascimento, brother-in-law of Diego Costa, who was the target of the first phase of the operation, in March of this year.

Sought by Folha, Reinan showed indignation at the questions and stated that he did not want to talk about the topic. “The lawyers are in the process,” he said. When asked if his representative would be the same as the athlete, he hung up.

Esportenet would be a front company for the operations of businessman José Aparecido, known as Cidão. He was also targeted by the Federal Police, which carried out warrants in a farm in the city of Itabaiana (SE).

Folha had access to the photos taken by the police at his residence. In addition to being a large house, luxury cars were found, more than R$ 12 million in cash and refrigerators plastered with the company’s logo – nothing registered in its name, but always belonging to employees or family members.

According to official records, Esportenet’s role would be “portals, content providers and other information services on the Internet”. However, its website operates betting games and, in Sergipe, the activities are also linked to the animal game.

Diego Costa also appears as a partner of Cidão’s sister, Jusilene, in a viewpoint based precisely in Itabaiana. The police have not yet heard the player to find out his version, but according to information from the investigation, obtained by Folha, there are signs of financial transactions between him and Cidão.

Wanted, Diego Costa’s lawyer did not return the contacts made by the report. Folha was also unable to speak to Cidão or Jusilene. The text will be updated if any of them comment.

Asked about the topic, Atlético-MG, the player’s club, said he would not comment.

The PF also discovered that Cidão and Esportenet’s official partners traveled together to places like London, Montevideo or Hong Kong – cities famous for gambling.

They also went to Curaçao, an island in the Caribbean, recognized as a kind of tax haven for sports betting companies and listed as the address of the Esportenet group.

According to people from that market heard by the report, the place is one of the easiest in the world to obtain a license to operate in the activity, but it has a reputation for housing less reliable companies.

It is common for groups in the sector to be based there in order to operate in countries that have not yet regulated sports betting, such as Brazil. In forums on the subject, Esportenet and its related sites (such as BetsBola) are considered unreliable.

The company was already the master sponsor of the Fortaleza team, in 2020. Diego Costa’s connection with the case was initially revealed by the ge.com website, after the PF started the second phase of Operation Distraction, last Thursday (30th). ).

In the current phase of the operation, seven search warrants were fulfilled in five cities: Itabaiana (SE), Lagarto (SE) and Simão Dias (SE), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP). Lagarto is the city where the center forward was born, who became naturalized and competed in two editions of the World Cup in Spain, in 2014 and 2018.

Now, according to the statement regarding the seizures on Thursday, the federal police are focused “on the process of evasion of currency, with a focus on the money changers and the betting site’s financier”, which, according to the inquiry, would be Diego Costa.

