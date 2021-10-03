Diego Ribas complains of pain and makes Flamengo go against Athletico-PR – 02/10/2021

Midfielder Diego Ribas felt muscle pain and was not related to tomorrow’s match (3), when Flamengo faces Athletico-PR, for the Campeonato Brasileiro, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the tournament, at Maracanã.

Last Friday (01), the player complained of these pains and did not participate in training with the team. The player did internal work at the club and tried to make himself available in time for the match, but he couldn’t.

“Athlete Diego Ribas felt muscle pain and was not related. He continues with specific strengthening work in the TC,” informed the club through its official Twitter account.

Currently, the midfielder is considered Andreas Pereira’s reserve, but he is still an important part of Flamengo’s squad, which will also have other absences for the match. Besides Diego, coach Renato Gaúcho also won’t be able to count on Thiago Maia and David Luiz, both due to muscle problems.

The absences happen at a delicate moment for the red-black who is trying to find himself in Brasileirão. In their last two games, playing for six points, the team only won one, in a draw against América-MG, in the 22nd round.

Flamengo’s last commitment was against Barcelona-EQU, in the Libertadores semifinal, when they won 2-0 with two goals from Bruno Henrique. Tomorrow’s clash, however, is a preview of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, which will also feature a duel between the rubro-negros.