Disappearance Risk and Vaccine Requests: How Small Island Countries Take Prominence at the UN | World

Countries in small archipelagos across the world’s oceans face a double problem: risk of disappearance with the rise in sea level and the fall in tourism — an engine in the economy — due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The double concern was expressed in the speech of authorities of island countries at the General Assembly of the United Nations, which ended this week. Governments called for the commitment of the richest to the goals of reducing carbon emissions and the equal distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Climate change: IPCC forecasts for South America

What if the Amazon turns into a savanna and the planet heats up too much? Fiocruz issues alert

This request for attention even resulted in the choice of Abdulla Shahid to chair the UN Assembly. He is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, a country in the Indian Ocean that is at risk of disappearing with the rise in sea levels and which has tourism as one of its main economic activities.

2 of 7 Abdulla Shahid, president of the UN General Assembly 2021, during speech on 22 September. He’s from Maldives, one of the countries at risk of disappearing if sea level rise is confirmed by global warming — Photo: Justin Lane/Pool via Reuters Abdulla Shahid, president of the 2021 UN General Assembly, during a speech on 22 September. He’s from Maldives, one of the countries at risk of disappearing if sea level rise is confirmed by global warming — Photo: Justin Lane/Pool via Reuters

In this article you will read that:

UN expert on the environment admits that floods in these countries are ‘increasingly likely’.

Possible disappearance would open a legal limbo : what to do with the recognition of states whose territories will be submerged? And how to deal with the displaced populations of these countries?

: what to do with the recognition of states whose territories will be submerged? And how to deal with the displaced populations of these countries? Brazil plays an important role in the fight against the disappearance of these islands ; fires and deforestation are challenges.

; fires and deforestation are challenges. Partly dependent on tourism, island countries enter vaccine geopolitics , with order for equal distribution

3 de 7 A beach that makes up the Marshall Islands, a country located in the Pacific Ocean that is at risk of disappearing if the sea level rises — Photo: Reproduction A beach that makes up the Marshall Islands, a country located in the Pacific Ocean that is at risk of disappearing if the sea level rises — Photo: Reproduction

The risk for coastal populations has been known for decades: with the highest average temperature on the planet, the melting polar ice and permafrost — that is, the permanently frozen ground in the cold regions of the globe — would lead to a rise in sea level. Thus, entire cities could be swallowed even if the oceans rose a few meters.

In the case of permafrost, the situation is even more serious because, in total, this layer of soil contains almost 1.7 trillion tons of carbon — almost double the amount of carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere. In other words, a vicious cycle of melting ice and increasing the Earth’s temperature with the emission of greenhouse gases.

Therefore, in an interview on Thursday (30), the senior coordinator of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), Niklas Hagelberg, recognized that the risks for populations in small archipelagos are increasing.

“We are already looking at some rise in sea level, with polar ice and permafrost melting even if we stop all emissions. So a flood scenario is increasingly likely,” he warned.

This, he said, would affect not only countries like Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands, Maldives or Kiribati, but entire populations of low-lying continental areas like the banks of rivers in Bangladesh, in South Asia.

The difference is that there is a concern with island nations because, if the sea level rises, the entire territory of entire countries would be submerged. In other words, the population of an entire country – however small – would have to be displaced to other nations, causing a migration issue.

As a result, there would be an unprecedented question: there is still no definite answer on how to deal legally with citizens of a country that has ceased to exist as a result of a natural disaster, not a war..

Thus, the UN has hosted, since the environmental conference in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, the group of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), with 38 member countries and another 20 members. About 65 million people — nearly 1% of the world’s population — live on these islands and can therefore be severely affected by rising sea levels.

SIDS members then frequently debate ways to pressure richer and more developed countries to comply with climate goals, in addition to discussing joint solutions to the problem of rising sea levels and other climate-related catastrophes.

4 of 7 Small islands such as the Maldives are extremely dependent on tourism and suffer from the impact of carbon emissions — Photo: Bodensee/Schweiz/Pixabay Small islands like the Maldives are extremely dependent on tourism and suffer from the impact of carbon emissions — Photo: Bodensee/Schweiz/Pixabay

Small island countries mostly have tourism as their main source of income. Travel packages to tropical paradises like the Maldives are very popular, for example, for visits ranging from honeymoons to business events.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry came to a halt — and when it came back, the resumption has been slow, with comings and goings, testing requirements and other protocols.

That’s why, in addition to calling for a commitment to the goal of limiting carbon emissions so that the increase in global temperature does not exceed 1.5°C, the leaders of these countries called in the assembly for an equal distribution of vaccines.

The Maldives, for example, has made good progress in vaccination, with more than 60% of people already fully immunized according to the survey by Our World In Data, which compiles data from around the world with the University of Oxford.

5 of 7 Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Doses — Photo: Disclosure Doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine — Photo: Disclosure

This is not, however, the reality in all small island countries: in Comoros, for example, the rate of people vaccinated against Covid with the first dose barely reached 20% — the president of that country said he hopes that only at the end of 2022 will reach 80% of the vaccinated population immunized.

“Covid-19 will continue until it is defeated worldwide. The key is in vaccines, and vaccinating the world as quickly as possible is the way to overcome the pandemic. “, said Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, president of the Maldives, in a speech on 21 September.

6 of 7 Photo shows fire in the Cerrado in Brasília on September 21st. — Photo: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo shows fire in the Cerrado in Brasília on September 21st. — Photo: Eraldo Peres/AP

Attention is turned to Brazil when climate change comes into play, especially in a context of strong pressure to reduce deforestation in the Amazon — which is still at worrying levels — and with the recent fires in the Cerrado and Pantanal.

After all, the enormous Brazilian vegetation cover helps to balance the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, and Brazil has been receiving international pressure to commit to the goals of preservation and reduction of greenhouse gases foreseen in the Paris Agreement — which, among other things, impacts on the security of small island countries.

The next round of climate talks is scheduled for November, in Glasgow, Scotland, at the COP 26 meeting. The countries will discuss ways to curb the rise in global temperature to levels below 2°C, which is still not enough to prevent sea level rise.

In an interview with French public radio RFI, the Amazon secretary at the Ministry of the Environment, Marta Giannichi, said that Brazil will not avoid talks about deforestation and that it intends to leave the meeting in Glasgow with “something concrete” in relation to the Brazilian goals .

UN representatives, however, recognize the difficulty in setting goals: each country has very unique interests and realities, which make it difficult to understand and agree on what can or cannot be done to reduce the impact of climate change.

“Brazil has its own visions and circumstances, and I cannot say what the problem of each country is: they all have unique issues and special visions at the negotiating tables”, pondered Niklas Hagelberg, from UNEP.

7 of 7 Fiocruz’s vaccines against Covid — Photo: Bernardo Portella/Fiocruz Fiocruz’s vaccines against Covid — Photo: Bernardo Portella/Fiocruz

Regarding the distribution of vaccines against Covid, Brazil can still play a central role because the country has advanced in the pace of immunization of Brazilians and should approach full vaccination coverage by the end of the year.

Thus, considering the autonomy of the Butantan Institute and Fiocruz in the production of immunizing agents for Coronavac and Oxford/AstraZeneca, in addition to the recent partnership between Pfizer/BioNTech and pharmaceutical company Eurofarma, Brazil should increase its share in the production of vaccines for other countries — decreasing the bottleneck of dose distribution in the poorest countries.