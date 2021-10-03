Discover Expo 2020 in Dubai, the biggest event in the world since the beginning of the pandemic | Tourism and Travel

Expo 2020 opened its doors this week, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, as the biggest event in the world since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktum, officially opened the $7 billion event. For the first time, a world exhibition like this is held in the Middle East.

Projections and light effects illuminated Al Wasl Square, a futuristic vaulted enclosure, a symbol of Islamic architecture. There were also concerts, including concerts by the famous Emirati diva Ahlam and British singer Ellie Goulding.

Chinese pianist Lang Lang was also among the guest artists, as was Andrea Bocelli, who ended the show in front of leaders from the Emirates.

2 of 4 Russian pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020. Event started this Friday (1) — Photo: Karim Sahib / AFP Russian pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020. Event started this Friday (1) — Photo: Karim Sahib / AFP

Delayed last year due to the health crisis, the exhibition opened to the public on Friday, in the middle of the desert outside Dubai, the city of skyscrapers and luxury.

The exhibition has architectural works and technological innovations from over 190 countries represented in its pavilions.

The first Universal Exhibition took place in 1851 in London, at the Crystal Palace, a structure created for the occasion. In Paris, that of 1889 introduced the world to the iconic Eiffel Tower.

This Expo 2020 promises to be the biggest event ever seen in the Middle East, in the year leading up to the Soccer World Cup, which will be held at the home of its wealthy neighbor Qatar.

3 of 4 Dubai Expo opening ceremony featured concerts by various artists — Photo: Rula Rouhana/Reuters Dubai Expo opening ceremony featured concerts by various artists — Photo: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Dubai expects nearly 25 million visitors over the next six months. Unlike Japan, which banned the public from attending the Tokyo Olympic Games, Dubai opens its doors to foreign tourists, on condition that they wear a mask and respect social distance.

All visitors must be vaccinated or, if not, must have a very recent negative PCR test.

robot panda and solar rain

The Emirates are among the countries that have vaccinated its population the fastest, with almost 20 million doses for 10 million inhabitants.

Expo 2020 reveals the great ambitions of Dubai, which accumulates records to attract media attention and especially tourists. Its Burj Khalifa tower, for example, is the tallest in the world, at 828 meters.

Due to the delay caused by the pandemic, the country will be able to celebrate on December 2, in the middle of Expo 2020, the 50th anniversary of the creation of this federation of seven emirates, whose capital is Abu Dhabi.

4 of 4 Steve Jobs image appears as one of the attractions at Expo 2020 in Dubai — Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP Steve Jobs’s image appears as one of the attractions at Expo 2020 in Dubai — Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

Among the various attractions planned are basketball players Harlem Globetrotters and a Chinese panda robot. Fans of futuristic travel will be able to climb into a ‘Hyperloop’ cabin (which travels at great speed on a tube) and history buffs will admire an ancient sarcophagus in the Egyptian pavilion.

China boasts of having one of the largest pavilions, shaped like a bulb, while Morocco built its own above the ground for environmental reasons. The Dutch have a pyramid covered with edible plants and irrigated by solar rainwater.

The majority of European states participate in this event, despite the fact that the Europarlamento has called for a boycott “to express its rejection of human rights violations in the Emirates”.