Dividends: a noble delivery of Petrobras to Brazil; read the article – Economy

One of the biggest companies in the Brazilian market and the biggest oil and gas in Latin America, Petrobras occupies the national popular imagination. This fact is explained, among other reasons, by its world-renowned capacity to innovate and go where no company has gone, as well as the important role it plays as an agent of economic development in the country.

Considering the direct and indirect participation of 37% by the Federal Government (including BNDES), the phrase that says “Petrobras is an asset of all Brazilians” makes sense. And because every Brazilian owns Petrobras, none of us would like to see the company in financial trouble again, as it happened in 2015.

At that point, wrong decisions led Petrobras to accumulate the largest corporate debt in the world: more than US$ 160 billion (or more than R$ 800 billion at the current exchange rate), which is equivalent to the entire GDP of Hungary, or triple the Uruguay’s GDP. And, in this critical situation, the company suspended the payment of dividends, both for the Union and for its 850,000 minority shareholders, of which 750,000 in Brazil, who invest their savings in the company.

In order to survive, Petrobras had to make choices and focus on the businesses that made the most sense, combined with its greater competence – exploring and producing oil in deep and ultra-deep waters – and that provided the greatest return on invested capital. He sold assets and worked hard to cut costs and reduce his debt. A company in debt is viewed with suspicion and, therefore, it pays more interest and finds it more difficult to take out credit – as happens in all of our lives. Between 2015 and June 2021, its indebtedness was reduced by approximately US$100 billion, which is equivalent to more than Vale’s market value, or twice the value of Itaú.

Six years later, Petrobras was once again considered healthy. Its gross debt is close to the industry average, and the $60 billion target for 2022 is set to be reached by 2021. It is one of the most impressive stories of financial recovery seen in the corporate world. The achievement has been repeatedly recognized by rating agencies: at the end of September, Moody’s improved Petrobras’ assessment.

Resources previously used to pay off a colossal debt are being, and will increasingly be, destined to society. In addition to taxes, the return is increased through remuneration in the form of dividends, especially to the Federal Government. In addition, Petrobras has been resuming its investments. All of this, it should be noted, was achieved with the company’s own effort, preserving Brazilian tax resources for nobler causes.

From 2015 to 2017, Petrobras shareholders, including the Brazilian people represented by the Union, did not receive a penny in dividends, as the company was suffocated by interest expenses and debt repayment. Payments only returned in 2018. Between 2019 and 2020, they were BRL 13.5 billion, of which BRL 5 billion to the Union, that is, to the Brazilian people. In 2021, another R$15.4 billion was announced to the Union so far. These are resources that help support public policies for all Brazilians, which can especially benefit the most vulnerable.

The return to society in the form of payment of taxes also strengthens as the company recovers. In the year 2021 alone, Petrobras will pay R$177 billion in taxes and government participation, and if we consider the last three years, the value exceeds half a trillion.

With the accounts cleaned up, Petrobras also contributes with more investment. The company participates significantly in the national economy, given that its added value represents around 4% of GDP. In 2021, the forecast is to invest approximately R$ 50 billion. And every R$1 billion that Petrobras invests in its exploration and production businesses and projects, for example, generates 10,000 jobs.

Part of this recovery is supported by the alignment with the decision to follow what the law on pricing practices determines. Law 9,478/97, known as the Petroleum Law, in its article 61, establishes that Petrobras will carry out its economic activities in a market with free competition – which prevents it from stipulating artificially low prices, avoiding the parameter of foreign market quotations, considering that oil is a globally priced good. In turn, Law 13303, known as the State-owned Law, added to the Petrobras Statute, supports this obligation. In addition, the company is subject to rules and controls from various agencies in Brazil and abroad.

Compliance with the laws and rules in force ensures an adequate return on your good investments and the necessary health to continue investing. Any path other than the one legally provided for is a threat to the company’s future.

In a short time there would be neither lower prices nor the wealth and jobs that Petrobras generates for society today. The practice of prices in line with competitive markets is, therefore, more than a matter of choice, it is a legal obligation and a matter of survival.

Once recovered, Petrobras has the obligation to return even more returns to society, in the form of taxes, investments and, especially, dividends. And here it is important to demystify the dividends. This remuneration is the way established by law to provide returns to hundreds of thousands of investors, including those who invested their savings in the company, including their FGTS and retirement funds. It was the confidence of these investors that, over the decades, allowed it to generate so much development and wealth within Brazil and become a globally successful company.

Incidentally, on the subject of dividends, the debate on the creation of a fund with resources to be used to mitigate the effects of the rise in the price of oil and its derivatives on global markets has been gaining strength in recent weeks. The objective would be to limit the impact of these fluctuations on fuel prices, as is the case in several countries. Part of the dividends paid to the Federal Government could be directed to this fund.

We must also deconstruct the negative connotation about the abstract entity called “investor” as the main beneficiary of dividends. In fact, in the case of Petrobras, these payments remunerate Brazilian society, through its majority shareholder – the Union – and other shareholders. The application of these resources by the Union can be the solution to serious problems that plague the country today. A healthy Petrobras, which pays billions of reais in dividends, is an important part of the solution.

*JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA IS PRESIDENT OF PETROBRAS