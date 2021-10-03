Doctor Jairo · 4 calisthenic exercises for chest and triceps

Calisthenics is a training method that promotes muscle definition without the need for accessories such as dumbbells, weight plates and braces. Only with body weight is it possible to exercise and develop different muscle groups, such as legs, arms, chest, back and core region. The practice can be done anywhere: at home, at the park or at the beach, for example.

As in other activities, such as weight training, calisthenics should be practiced between three and four times a week for its benefits to be felt. Seeking professional guidance, however, is essential, as performing incomplete movements or with the wrong posture can cause injuries.

Anyone who wants to start practicing should focus on the simplest exercises, always done with attention to correct posture and movement.

Benefits of calisthenics

The practice of calisthenics can bring several benefits to the body, as the exercises are complete, capable of recruiting different muscles at the same time. In addition to the higher caloric expenditure, this provides:

Muscle definition;

Strength increase;

Flexibility;

Increased body fat burning;

Balance;

Cardiorespiratory resistance.

Calisthenic exercises for chest and triceps

Next, we’ve separated four calisthenics exercises that work mainly on the pectoral and triceps region. But remember: professional guidance is essential.

PUSH UPS

Push-up is one of the most common exercises to work the entire chest region as well as the triceps. If you find the movement difficult, you can rest your knees on the floor.

BLANKED ARMS BEND

You can place your feet on a fixed bench or any raised object, with your body bent over the floor. This movement works, above all, the upper pectoral area and also the triceps.

PARALLEL BARS

This exercise requires two parallel raised bars to run or similar objects that fulfill the same function, such as two banks wellfixed. Activates both pectoral and triceps.

TRICEPS IN THE BENCH

This movement activates the triceps in a concentrated way and can be done on any fixed bench or similar object that allows the full range of exercise.