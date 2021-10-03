Driver who invaded the fair and killed three people run over in Ceará drank before driving, reveals exam | Ceará

The driver who ran over and killed three after invading the area of a fair in Aratuba, in the interior of Ceará, was driving the car at high speed and had drank alcohol before driving, as reported on Sunday by the Secretariat of Public Security of Ceará. The driver was arrested in the act.
“He [o motorista] was submitted to the breathalyzer test, which verified the presence of alcohol in the blood. At the police station, José Flávio was fined in flagrante delicto for the crime of homicide qualified by the impossibility of defending himself in a formal competition,” said the folder, in a statement.
- Car invades fair, destroys stalls and leaves at least three dead in Aratuba
On Saturday night (2), the driver invaded the area where the “I Festival Aratuba – Cultura Viva” was held. He tore down tents and ran over six people, three of whom could not resist their injuries and died in a hospital unit. Images from security cameras record the accident.
The victims of the accident are between 55 and 59 years old:
- Maria do Rosário de Assis Lima, 65 years old
- Maria Irene Rufino da Silva, 59 years old
- José Alci Pereira de Assis, 55 years old
Maria do Rosário de Assis Lima, 65 years old (left), Maria Irene Rufino da Silva, 59 years old (in the center) and José Alci Pereira de Assis, 55 years old (right) are the victims of the accident in Aratuba, inside the Ceará. — Photo: Personal archive
The driver, José Flávio Assis Gomes, 56, was arrested in the act and sent to the Municipal Police of Canindé, on duty in charge of the area. According to the police station, military police were to the place to perform breath test on the driver.
During the deposition, still according to the police station, José Flávio remained silent. He will be transferred to the Public Jail of Canindé.
A car that invaded the fair and killed three people only stopped when it collided with a parked vehicle. — Photo: Personal archive
- Motorcyclist flees from a blitz and runs over a child on the Ayrton Senna Plateau, in Fortaleza
Another image shows the moment that military policemen lead the man to the police station after the accident. (Watch the video below).
Video shows a driver being taken away by a policeman after being run over in Aratuba, Ceará.
As a witness, the PM had to contain the population so that the man was not lynched.
City decrees five days of mourning
This Sunday morning (3), the City of Aratuba decreed five days of mourning for the death of the three victims. In a note of regret published on the city’s social networks, the municipal administration lamented what happened and paid tribute to the victims.
“In this moment of pain and consternation, we join our families and friends, expressing our solidarity and wishes for strength to overcome such a difficult and painful moment”, says an excerpt in the note.
Destroyed tents and movement to help victims was also filmed in Aratuba.
See the full note from the Municipality of Aratuba:
Aratuba went to sleep in tears. We were surprised by the painful news of the loss of three very dear people in our city:
José Aldo Pereira de Assis, Maria do Rosário de Assis Lima and Maria Irene Rufino da Silva, victims of the tragedy last night, 2.
Mayor Joerly Vitor, his deputy Chico Abel, First Lady Ana Kessya and all those who are in charge of the administration lend their solidarity to the victims’ relatives, relatives and friends.
In this moment of pain and consternation, we join our families and friends, expressing our solidarity and wishes for strength to overcome such a difficult and painful moment.
As a sign of regret, Mayor Joerly Vitor decrees official mourning in the municipality of Aratuba for 5 days.
Watch Ceara news on g1 in 1 Minute: