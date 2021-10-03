Drunk man ‘disappears’ and ends up joining the search for himself – World

The city’s emergency service Inegol, at Turkey, performed a somewhat unusual service. Beyhan Mutlu, 51 years old, had left for drink with a friend, on Tuesday night (28). After not showing up at home, his wife communicated the disappearance to local authorities. Guess who helped with the searches? The missing Turk himself.

Police and rescue workers were called to find Beyhan Mutlu, who had slept in an abandoned house in the forest near the bar, according to information from the Turkish website T24, on Friday (1).

Beyhan found the search party in the morning and decided to help them find the “missing person”. He only realized it was him, the focus of the search, when they started calling out the name of the missing person.

“After a while, they said they were looking for Beyhan Mutlu,” he told the Turkish website. “I started to break out in a cold sweat when I heard my name,” he commented.

“I told them it was Beyhan Mutlu, but they kept looking. They didn’t believe me. The truth came out when my friend Mesut saw me,” clarified the “gone”. Beyhan Mutlu’s participation in the search party lasted about half an hour.