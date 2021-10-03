Dudu scolds Deyverson’s act and states: ‘Atlético-MG lost on the field’

Author of the goal that led Palmeiras to the Libertadores semifinal, forward Dudu, in an interview with ge, spoke about the historic journey towards the tri of America and also about Atlético-MG’s attempt to annul his goal and change the result of the match.

– I was sleeping in the afternoon, taking a break after training, I woke up and saw the news. But it has nothing to do with it, right. He entered the field, but he didn’t interfere in anything, he didn’t change anything, there wasn’t anything wrong there, do you understand? We leave this to those who have to solve it, Palmeiras with the legal staff, Atlético-MG, Conmebol.

Dudu was keen to emphasize the legality of the passage from Verdão to the final, after all, he won with legal bids and without any openings for contestations, including according to the world arbitration bodies.

– It’s important that we played our role, we won the spot in the quarter-finals clean, in the field. This must always be kept in mind. We did it on the field, it’s not off the field that we’re going to try to annul the game or the goal. Atlético-MG must have this in their minds, that they lost on the field, they lost clean. They still have two titles to dispute, we also have, in the Brazilian Nationals and Libertadores and we’re going to fight until the end. They’ll look for a way to try anyway, but it’s very difficult.

“Crazy boy”

The 4+3 shirt was keen to point out Deyverson’s mistake, which could cause greater damage to Verdão, but also praised Verdão’s 9 shirt at Libertadores.

– Deyverson is a little crazy in the head, right? (laughs) He knows the responsibility he almost caused, he has to control himself, always be focused. He improved but says he didn’t even see the field line. You have to control yourself a little more, stay more focused on Palmeiras, on what your objective is.

– He’s a sensational guy, I get along very well, I like him a lot, I hope he can be calmer, more focused to develop his football at Palmeiras. He knows that if he had disallowed the goal, he would have been a little out of trouble (laughs). We even played with him on the field. But he’s a calm guy, good boy, we hope he can improve a little in this part of him there.

In contact with the NP report, Palmeiras stated that it will not make any manifestations regarding Atlético Mineiro’s request, but will keep its attention to the next steps in the case.