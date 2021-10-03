Dust storm leaves four dead in the interior of São Paulo | National Newspaper

Four people died in the interior of São Paulo during the dust storm that hit several cities on Friday (1st). A group that was putting out a fire was surprised by the strong wind, which spread the flames.

Only after the dust storm had passed did the damage begin to appear. On a farm in Santo Antônio do Aracanguá, in the interior of São Paulo, the marks of fire are everywhere. The exact size of the burned area is not yet known. According to firefighters, the fire reached pastures, sugarcane fields and preservation areas.

Before the big red cloud of dust arrived, more than ten people were working at the site to fight a fire that was almost under control. But the gale quickly spread the fire and three people died.

Farmer Genival Miguel de Mello, 63, was unable to escape the fire. He was on a tractor helping to put out the flames. Gilson Marques de Souza, 55, and Valdeilson da Conceição Santos, 32, were firefighters at a plant and helped control the fire with a water truck. They also failed to take shelter in time.

Another four people were injured. Genival Francisco Moreira, director of works for the Municipality of Santo Antônio do Aracanguá, remembers that everything was very fast:

“When we looked back, towards the river, that storm was coming, that smoke. You couldn’t see anything. It loses its way, right? It loses its way, it loses its sense in the midst of smoke and dust” .

About 80 animals died in the fire and many were injured with burns. To try to escape the fire, many ran to a river that runs through the property. One of them remains in place. He got stuck in the mud and his body is mostly covered in mud.

“The main orientation is when you see a dust cloud like this one approaching, at that moment, look for a safe place and never take shelter in front of the fire, in the direction that the wind is coming”, explains Lieutenant Dailton Vieira de Oliveira , from the Araçatuba Fire Department.

In Araçatuba, the day was one of cleaning. The city was one of the most affected by the dust storm. Many trees fell and one of them hit a motorcyclist crossing one of the main avenues of the city. He was rescued and is hospitalized in serious condition.