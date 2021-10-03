Echoes of Mana gets new trailer and release preview

Today (1), during the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Square Enix announced that Echoes of Mana should be released in the first half of next year. At the event, the producer informed the launch window of its new game for mobile devices, which should arrive between March and June 2022.

Announced in late June this year, Echoes will be a free mobile RPG. The game will support English, Japanese, French, German, Traditional Chinese and Korean, and will be monetized through microtransactions.

A new trailer for the title was also released, and you can check it out below:

The new Manna will be starring a new character, but old acquaintances from the series will make a comeback. The plot will unfold on a planet where everything has been lost, and the protagonist will have to travel to various “memory worlds” in search of a sword that, according to legend, is capable of restoring reality.

In Echoes it will be possible to play with all characters from previous games in the series, with faces of Legend of Mana and children of mana also marking presence.

Players will be able to form teams with up to three fighters, being able to freely switch between them during battles. The fights will be simplified enough to make it easier to control from the cell phone screen, but Square Enix promises to offer gameplay on par with other games in the series. Manna.

Echoes of Mana will have versions for iOS and Android.