Edmundo cries when he remembers his brother murdered by drug trafficking in Rio: ‘Soccer took me away from him’

the former player Edmundo participated in the podcast ‘Inteligência LTDA’, on youtube, and remembered one of the most painful moments of his life: the murder of his brother, in Rio de Janeiro in 2006. The idol of Vasco and Palmeiras cried when he remembered that he was unable to come to Brazil to participate in the wake, when he was playing in Japan.

– Football took me away from him and football didn’t let me say goodbye to him either. I still have a lot of faith. It’s more of a request, it’s not even a question. I just know that. I want to meet my brother again – he said, who hopes this meeting will be spiritual.

– I have a doubt in my life. I’ve been through the evangelical church, the catholic church, umbanda and found myself in spiritism. My question is whether I will see my brother again. I want to see my brother again. I want to be able to hug my brother again – completed.

Edmundo also recalled the circumstances of the death of his brother, Luís Carlos Alves de Souza, who was 26 years old at the time of the crime.

– He got involved with drugs and the wrong people. But he was such a good boy, he had so many dreams. I miss him every day. Although I’m not that loving, I’m not one to show… I miss him every day. We were nail and flesh – he said.

Luiz Carlos was found dead in the trunk of a car in the neighborhood of Anchieta, North Zone of Rio, on November 25, 2002, two days after he disappeared. He was a drug addict and was killed by drug dealers.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ Xapa Xana: discover the marijuana lubricant that became fashionable in Brazil

+ Samara Felippo opens heart about alcohol use

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence