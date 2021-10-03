eFootball arrives without Gabigol at Fla and Corinthians reinforcements | foot

+ eFootball becomes Steam’s worst game with record rejection
Gabigol with a new face in the DLC 4.0 of the eFootball PES 2021 — Photo: Disclosure / Konami
The predecessor of eFootball, PES 2021 had the A and B series of the Brazilian championship licensed. Clubs with official uniforms and shields, as well as almost all players who play in Brazil, appeared in the game.
As partners of Konami, Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo received special attention in the franchise. Uniforms, stadiums and faces of players from these teams were featured for some editions of the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise.
Without Konami’s explanation, eFootball lost two Flamengo players who went through a 3D scan to produce realistic faces. Gabigol even had the famous tattoos done to the smallest detail in PES 2021.
At Corinthians, the team arrived at eFootball without the main reinforcements of the season. Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes do not appear in the lineup. As well as São Paulo standout Emiliano Rigoni and newcomer Jonathan Calleri. Not even stadiums such as Maracanã, Neo Química Arena or Morumbi, which Konami masterfully produced in PES 2021 appear in this first version of the game.
Maracanã arrives at PES 2021 — Photo: Reproduction
Free and available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, eFootball came under a barrage of criticism at launch. Bugs, bizarre glitches, unrealistic faces and locked gameplay generated a lot of memes and even Bomba Patch mockery. Konami has officially apologized for the bugs and promised an update later this month to fix the game.
