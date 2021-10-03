El Salvador mines Bitcoin powered by volcanoes for the first time

Last Tuesday (28), El Salvador President Nayib Bukele shared a video showing one of the first Bitcoin mining farms powered by geothermal, or “volcanic”, energy on his Twitter profile. Since then, the country would have produced 0.00599179 satoshis — as the “cents” of a bitcoin are called —, equivalent to US$ 287.56 or R$ 1,545, in direct conversion.

In the video, less than half a minute long, it is possible to see the “farm” powered by geothermal energy working, with new equipment being received and installed by professionals. As Bukele’s caption suggests, these are the practical “first steps” of his economic plan for the country, based on the widespread adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender.

This Friday (1), Bukele confirmed through a tweet that the equipment is still being “tested and installed”, but that the satoshis produced by the process are the first of the so-called “Vulcanode”, referring to the geothermal mining farms of Bitcoin in El Salvador — a country also known as “the land of volcanoes”.

Bitcoin mining using energy from volcanoes is not exactly new, as it has been a method used by Iceland since the debut of cryptocurrencies. However, its diffusion is an important argument in the debate about the carbon footprint generated by the production of digital coins.

Cryptocurrency mining engineer Brandon Arvanaghi commented on the event. “A totally renewable and untapped energy resource was put to work strictly because of Bitcoin,” he states, “Bitcoin is the biggest accelerator for renewable energy development in history,” he concludes.