Electricity bill can drop up to 45% with tax cut in MT; see other sectors – Only News

As of January 2022, when the Bill that will reduce taxes on electricity, gasoline, communication, LPG gas and diesel in Mato Grosso enters into force, the population will feel a significant impact in their pockets, as a result of an exemption R$1.2 billion from the State Government.

According to the Bill, the electric energy sector, which currently charges 25% to 27% of the tax rate on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), will start to charge 17%. In the electricity bill, one of the biggest demands of the population, the impact of this reduction, that is, the tax burden of the tax, will be R$ 36.50 in the consumption of 400 kWh and up to R$ 117 in the consumption of 1000 kWh. A cut of 39% and 45%, respectively.

“When we reduced the ICMS rate, we also reduced the tax burden, which is the amount effectively paid by the taxpayer in that operation. This is because, to reach the final amount of ICMS to be collected, the rate is applied on a calculation basis and the result is this tax burden”, explains the assistant secretary of Public Revenue (SARP) of the State, Fábio Pimenta.

Mato Grosso already has the lowest rate in the country on ethanol (12.5%) and cooking gas (12%). Now, with the approval of the Mato Grosso Government proposal by the Legislative Assembly, which should take place in the next few days, the State will also have the lowest ICMS rate on gasoline (from 25% to 23%).

Diesel and LPG gas will also have a reduction, from 17% to 16% and 12% in the rate. The reducing impact on ICMS will be 10% in the case of gasoline (- R$ 0.16 liter), and 7% in the case of diesel (- R$ 0.06 liter).

“In the case of gasoline, the calculation basis is the Weighted Average Price for the Final Consumer (PMPF), which is currently R$ 6.22. At the 25% rate, the ICMS amount is R$1.55. By reducing the rate to 23%, the forecast is that the ICMS will rise to R$1.39 and the PMPF to R$6.06, which brings a reduction of R$0.16. Therefore, when the Government of Mato Grosso reduces the rate by 2 percentage points, the final impact is a 10% reduction in the tax to be collected. In the case of gasoline, R$69 million will remain in the citizen’s pocket”, adds Fábio Pimenta.

The significant reduction will also be felt in the mobile/internet bill. The ICMS rate currently charged is 25% for fixed telephony and 30% for mobile and internet. After approval of the Bill, the rate will be single and set at 17%. A reducing impact of -32% and -52%, respectively.

This means that a family that currently pays R$ 400 in invoice, which contained R$ 120 as ICMS, will now pay R$ 337.35. A discount of R$57.35 on tax.

Newsroom Only News (photo: advisory)