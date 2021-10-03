Eliminated from A Fazenda 2021, Mussuzinho releases the verb and detonates Bil

Second deleted from The Farm 2021, little mussun recorded his participation in the Faro time which airs this Sunday (3rd). On Rodrigo Faro’s program, which was recorded this Friday (01), the actor complained of Bil Araújo. The information is from the column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

At the time, the ex-pawn chose very negative plates for the ex-BBB. According to Mussunzinho, Bil was his biggest disappointment in the program. At one point, the artist said he heard when his former colleague criticized him behind his back.

Mussunzinho also gave Arcrebiano the “liar” and “traitor” signs. However, the former No Limite was not the only one who heard complaints from the former participant. There was also no lack of criticism of Gui Araújo.

For Mussum’s son, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend is the thirsty gossip and considered him back and forth. In the program, Mussunzinho also declared his displeasure with ballerina Erika Schneider: “In the game, Erika let me down”.

When asked about the day the participant Fernanda Medrado rang the bell, he says that he asked himself: “Hey, is she really going, or is she making a scene? In many moments, people made scenes”.

The famous also recalled the moments when he felt homesick: “I was actually looking at that bell, thinking about ringing. After two weeks and pre-confinement, missing my son was killing me”.

On stage at Hora do Faro, the actor cried when he saw the images of Tati Quebra Barraco crying a lot when he left the headquarters. According to the famous, she was his great ally.

Remember that Mussunzinho was the second eliminated of the season, receiving only 23.52% to stay on Thursday night (30). With that, Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello return to the game – the first had 30.56% and the second, 45.92%.

Mussum’s heir went to the hot seat after disagreements with farmer of the week Erika Schneider. The blonde even accused him of machismo, which he vehemently denies. The participant did not have much participation in the game, being classified as a “plant” on the internet.