Emergency assistance: CAIXA releases 5 payments this week; see who will receive

Great news! THE Federal Savings Bank will release a total of 5 cash withdrawals to workers this week starting this Sunday, October 3rd. Initially, according to the bank, the funds will be released this Monday (4th). The first beneficiaries will be those born in January.

Soon after, on Tuesday, October 5th, CAIXA will release withdrawals and transfers for those born in February and March. On Wednesday (06), it will be the turn of those born in April. On Thursday (07), according to the calendar, there will be no cash withdrawals. Withdrawals of funds will return on Friday, October 8, when those born in May will be able to make withdrawals.

See this week’s cashout calendar:

Birth month Pay day Withdrawals and Transfers January September 21st October 4th February September 22 October 5th March September 23th October 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th

Emergency assistance will still have one more installment

After the beneficiary receives the payments for the 6th installment of the benefit, CAIXA will still carry out the release of the 7th installment, until then the last of the benefit. According to the bank, the deposits of the 7th installment will start on October 20th, that is, 17 days from now, starting this Sunday, October 3rd. Payments will continue to be made until October 31, when those born in December will have the benefit amount deposited in their accounts.

The calendar of withdrawals for the 7th installment, in turn, will start on November 1st of this year. The release of cash will continue until November 19th.

See the 7th installment calendar:

Birth month deposits withdrawals January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 9 of November June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th

Extension of emergency aid gains momentum

Under pressure from its political sector, the Federal Government has been analyzing the possibility of a new extension of Emergency Aid. With the action, the benefit that started during the year 2020 would continue until next year. Initially, the aim was to help vulnerable families during the pandemic. Thus, with continued high numbers of Covid-19 cases, the program remained necessary.

Thus, after several extensions, the payment of Emergency Aid is expected to end this October. Then, the plan was to launch Auxílio Brasil, that is, a program that would replace Bolsa Família.

However, with the difficulties of finding a permanent budget for the new measure, many understand that the focus on Emergency Aid can be better. In addition, due to what is determined by the Brazilian Electoral Code, a new assistance program cannot start in an election year. Therefore, the Federal Government is in a hurry.

In recent days, several sectors of the government have been discussing the possibility of using the Precatórios PEC to obtain a new extension of the Emergency Aid for a few more months. However, the application of the project is not yet fully consolidated, as it does not have the support of part of the economic team. Even so, this has been one of the measures present in the management negotiation rounds.

Much of the support for a new extension of Emergency Aid comes from the political sector of the management together with the Ministry of Citizenship. This, in turn, is the main organizer of the government’s social programs.

Thus, the ministry believes that a new renewal of the benefit would be extremely beneficial to the population, as it would help to minimize the increase in unemployment levels and the impacts left by the pandemic. In addition, the measure is also seen as a means of circumventing the problems that the management faces in an attempt to implement Auxílio Brasil.

After months of saying that Emergency Aid would not be extended again, the Federal Government seems to have changed its mind. According to backstage information, members of Palácio do Planalto are already taking for granted the idea of ​​paying the benefit for a few more months.