‘End of the world’, says merchant who filmed giant sand cloud in the interior of SP | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

While filming a giant sand cloud advanced over the city of Pereira Barreto (SP), merchant Moacir da Silva could not believe the scene he witnessed.

“Boy, take a look at this here, what’s going on here. God forbid. It’s looking like the end of the world, guys, look at this. It’s a lot of land. God forbid”, narrated Moacir during recording.

In addition to Pereira Barreto, other cities in the northwest region of São Paulo were hit by the sandstorm on Friday afternoon (1st). Residents were scared and worried about the phenomenon.

Giant sand cloud scares merchant on a beach in the interior of SP; video

Merchant Moarcir tells that he saw the cloud of sand form on the banks of the Tietê River. Then he decided to film it to share with friends.

“I was scared. The train got bigger, but I couldn’t shoot anymore, because a lot of sand started to get in my eye. The dust cloud came and it started to rain. It only rained dirt. Earth fell, there was no water, even my wife sent the photo of the swimming pool at home all dirty. It was a lot of dust. It really covered everything,” he says.

2 of 4 Giant sand cloud was also filmed from another angle in Pereira Barreto — Photo: Personal archive Giant sand cloud was also filmed from another angle in Pereira Barreto — Photo: Personal archive

Moacir reports that he had already seen the phenomenon in reports and films, but never in person.

“What an ugly thing. There was a boat on the water. I tried to see, but the cloud covered the boat. The train was covering. I don’t know what happened to the guy on the boat. I sent the videos to my friends. They started asking me out, but how? There were people in my business. We closed the doors and waited for the situation to pass”, he says.

Check out photos of the dust cloud that covered cities in the interior of São Paulo

According to meteorologist Dóris Palma, the phenomenon is common, especially at this time of year.

“Sandstorms normally form during the transition period from the driest season, which was winter, to the wetter season, which tends to be between spring and summer,” he explained.

Four people die after a sandstorm in the interior of São Paulo

Also according to Dóris, sand clouds are formed when cities remain for several consecutive days without registering significant rain.

“The gust fronts that form before this storm arrives cause strong gales, which literally raises all the dust, keeping that aspect well darkened. When the heavy clouds form and join with all the dust, we have a good sky. dark, a very scary aspect,” he added.

3 of 4 Dust cloud hits Santo Antonio do Aracanguá — Photo: Rafael Honorato/TV TEM Dust cloud hits Santo Antonio do Aracanguá — Photo: Rafael Honorato/TV TEM

The sandstorm also hit Santo Antônio do Aracanguá, a city located more than 100 kilometers away from Pereira Barreto.

Two workers at a mill and a farmer died while fighting a fire on a farm. Another four people were injured and were taken to hospitals in the northwest region of São Paulo.

The fire started around 12:00, in an area of ​​vegetation. Teams were deployed to help contain the flames.

The fire was practically controlled. However, the sandstorm hit the rural property, causing the flames to return with more intensity.

4 of 4 Queimada left dead in Santo Antônio do Aracanguá — Photo: Personal archive Queimada left dead in Santo Antônio do Aracanguá — Photo: Personal archive

According to the Fire Department of Araçatuba (SP), Dailton Vieira de Oliveira, plant employees and the farmer were unable to escape the flames in time.

Gilson Marques de Souza, 55, Vandeilson da Conceição Santos, 32, and Genival Miguel de Melo, 63, could not resist their injuries and died.

According to the director of Works at the Santo Antônio do Aracanguá City Hall, Genival Francisco Moreira, the flames also hit the heads of cattle and spread to other rural properties.

“We counted approximately 80 dead animals. The oxen came and beat the truck and the tractor. They were burned, suffocated or run over. It was complicated and sad,” he explained.