Erasmo is caught in an intimate attitude with Bil Araújo in the private bathroom at A Fazenda 2021

Erasmus Viana has been causing controversy in The Farm 2021, because of his behavior considered homophobic, when exposing the singer Kevin O Chris and criticizing Aline for kissing women.

However, many netizens ended up rescuing a video of one of the first parties on the program, in which it ended up being caught by Aline herself in an intimate moment with Bil Araújo.

The cameras did not capture, but the person indicated that the two were alone in the reserved part of the house, saying: “Erasmus, O Erasmus! You’re coming in with Bil in the bathroom, right?”.

After the question, he was silent and left the place without answering anything, ignoring the question, which further reinforced the comments that they really were together.

On social networks, the video went viral again. “Erasmus making homophobic comments. But he was caught in the bathroom together with Bil and there’s the controversy with the pitombo out here,” commented one person.

“Aline caught Erasmo and Bil in the bathroom at the first party, since then they have been chasing Day and trying to manipulate Aline, what do you understand by that???” questioned another.

“I found it very strange that day when Erasmo entered the Bathroom at the same time as Bil Araújo. Um, was there any brotherhood?”asked another Internet user.

Remember that Erasmus caused controversy because of a revelation about Kevin O Chris, when he shot: “I saw him kissing a guy. Not him, another one, what he sang for us here at the party“.

“Kevin O Chris?“, asked Mariana. “I saw it, I saw it, there in Noronha“, guaranteed the influencer. “I don’t know if the guy is bi, he must be bi, whatever. […] He did a show there! Did an after after. Everyone saw it, it wasn’t just me“, detailed the pawn.

Some time later, with the repercussions of the matter, Kevin spoke through a comment in an Instagram post.

“If it were true I would have s*** him off. But since it wasn’t, I’m going to release a new song in my stories, because it’s booming after that, and I’m already filing a lawsuit!!!”.

On the web, Erasmus’ attitude was detonated. “He’s not well resolved with his poor sexuality, he gets annoyed with others“, shot an Internet user on Twitter.

“Worse is he, that there were rumors that he caught guys for this end of the relationship. Not that this is wrong, but the person is not even well resolved with their own sexuality and wants to monitor the sexuality of others”, scored another.

“Erasmus cares so much about others kissing other people of the same sex, right?”, he needled one more.

It is worth remembering that Erasmo Viana has been making waves with his unnecessary comments. Recently, the content creator stated that he wanted to vote for Aline Mineiro for her attitudes towards the program.

“I think she shot herself in the foot in those two weeks. First, a strong shot in the foot was her being compromised and, when she drank, she was going after the brothers. She got burned cool!”, began Victor Pecoraro.

“When you walk in with a person from the outside, you can’t waver in here. And another thing, even her kissing another woman in this bitch, it’s already a p*t of disrespect”said Pugliesi’s ex.

