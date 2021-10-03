Erasmus’ sexuality ends up being exposed after controversial attitude in A Fazenda 2021

Erasmus Viana has caused controversy in The Farm 2021 because of his comments about kissing between people of the same sex and this has made netizens raise suspicions about him.

The first suspicious attitude was when he criticized the kiss between Aline Mineiro and other women in the house, when he confessed that he chose to vote for her during the vote on the last farm for this reason.

Now the ex-boyfriend of Gabriela Pugliesi said he saw the singer Kevin O Chris relating to someone of the same sex: “I saw him kissing a guy. Not him, the other one who sang for us here at the party”.

“I saw it, there in Noronha, I saw it. (…) I don’t know if the guy is bi, he must be bi, I don’t know. […] He did a show there! Did an after after. Everyone saw it, it wasn’t just me,” fired, having his comment denied by the musician.

On social networks, however, many people are seeing these attitudes as a way to avoid controversy. One person, for example, pointed out: “He is not well resolved with his sexuality, he is uncomfortable with others”.

“Worse is he that there were rumors that he caught guys for that end of the relationship. Not that this is wrong, but the person is not even well resolved with their own sexuality and wants to monitor the sexuality of others”, accused another.

“The closeted people like to call others a fag, it doesn’t even seem like they love a man too”, mocked one more. It is worth remembering that Erasmo has been causing controversy since the beginning of the reality show season.

In the very first week, he irritated Liziane Gutierrez asking if she would masturbate any participant in the game.

Check out:

people? Erasmo DO NOTHING saying he saw mc Kevin or Chris kissing a man in Noronha. #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/yR9aMzEICk — anna silveira (@lexlover7) October 1, 2021

WL! Erasmo said he saw singer Kevin O Chris “kissing a guy” and creates controversy in #The farm Watch 👀 (Image: Playback/Playplus) pic.twitter.com/7A024FVYw4 — RD1 – TV and Famous News (@rd1oficial) October 1, 2021