Erika and Erasmus disagree

This Sunday morning is busy in A Fazenda 13! Erasmus was helping Erika to light the wood stove and the peons ended up falling out.

After giving instructions to the blonde, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex said: “Wow, I’ll have to draw…”. The peon got annoyed: “So do it”.

Erasmus explained: “I can’t do it, if I could do it I would help you.” Erika fired:

You’re pretty thick, aren’t you, Erasmus?

The pawn defended himself: “Not me, man. I’m talking one way and you’re doing it another way.” The blonde thanked her for the help: “Okay, thank you. You don’t need any more help, okay? I’ll manage here.”

After Erika’s speech, Erasmus got up and left the kitchen.

Erasmus also argued with Rico this morning, criticizing the On Vacation with the Ex participant for purposely causing punishment.

A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at ‘A Fazenda’

1 / 24 The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration Play/Playplus two / 24 The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party Play/Playplus 3 / 24 The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party Play/Playplus 4 / 24 The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration Play/Playplus 5 / 24 The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party Play/Playplus 6 / 24 The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro bursts into tears in celebration Play/Playplus 7 / 24 The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party Play/PlayPlus 8 / 24 The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party Play/PlayPlus 9 / 24 The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party Play/Playplus 10 / 24 The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party Play/Playplus 11 / 24 The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party Play/Playplus 12 / 24 The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party Play/Playplus 13 / 24 The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party Play/Playplus 14 / 24 The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party Play/Playplus 15 / 24 The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party Play/Playplus 16 / 24 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro Play/PlayPlus 17 / 24 The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn’t know Lary Bottino Play/Playplus 18 / 24 The Farm 2021: Stefane and Marina dance at the party Play/PlayPlus 19 / 24 The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party Play/PlayPlus 20 / 24 The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades Play/PlayPlus 21 / 24 The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party Play/PlayPlus 22 / 24 The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange Play/PlayPlus 23 / 24 The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party Play/Playplus 24 / 24 The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party Play/Playplus