Erika and Erasmus disagree

This Sunday morning is busy in A Fazenda 13! Erasmus was helping Erika to light the wood stove and the peons ended up falling out.
After giving instructions to the blonde, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex said: “Wow, I’ll have to draw…”. The peon got annoyed: “So do it”.
Erasmus explained: “I can’t do it, if I could do it I would help you.” Erika fired:
You’re pretty thick, aren’t you, Erasmus?
The pawn defended himself: “Not me, man. I’m talking one way and you’re doing it another way.” The blonde thanked her for the help: “Okay, thank you. You don’t need any more help, okay? I’ll manage here.”
After Erika’s speech, Erasmus got up and left the kitchen.
Erasmus also argued with Rico this morning, criticizing the On Vacation with the Ex participant for purposely causing punishment.
