Erika and Rico argue about the farmer’s recommendation

After the recording of a painting of “Hora do Faro”, this afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades discussed in the bedroom. The pawn once again showed dissatisfaction with the positioning of the former dancer of Faustão and the indication of Erika to the farm as a farmer, last week.

Aline Mineiro tried to calm the situation, but Rico continued to criticize her colleague’s attitudes.

“Erika, that’s her problem. The person tries to talk to her to alert her… […] She wasn’t going back to Mussunzinho”, said the former participant of “On Vacation with the Ex”.

“Of course I was! You’re not in my head, you don’t know!”, Erika shouted.

“You weren’t, you didn’t vote for Bil because you didn’t have the chest,” continued the confined.

Erika said it wasn’t a matter of courage, but that she likes Bil, so she didn’t nominate him. Rico said that he also likes the ex-BBB, but that he had “chest” and put him in the fields.

“That’s it. You have your way of acting. I like him, I don’t want him to leave the house. Is it okay? Wow! Talk with my hand,” exclaimed the girl, annoyed.

“You didn’t vote for him because you didn’t have any attitude. You were afraid. You were afraid to go to the countryside, and you go to the countryside. What was the point?”, asked the comedian.

Aline continued to try to calm things down and asked Rico to respect Erika’s opinion. The trio spent a few seconds in silence, until Erika said she didn’t want to fight Rico because she likes him so much. The two started to laugh.

“You keep pissing me off! You piss me off! Stop pissing me off,” asked the girl.

The two embraced on the bed and the confined woman began to cry.

“Listen, Erika. […] Let’s stay together, girl. The public likes us. Everything will be all right, Erika, stay calm,” asked the pawn.

“Don’t fight with me, bro. You have your opinion, I have my opinion”, concluded the participant.

Shortly thereafter, Erika cried in her bedroom and unburdened herself with Mileide Mihaile.