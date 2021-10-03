Erika Schneider yells at Rico Melquiades after comment

Rich Melquiades and Erika Schneider are living between slaps and kisses in A Fazenda 2021. The pair of friends slapped their mouths earlier this Friday night (1st), when talking about the elimination of little moss in Roça this week.

For the influencer, the former dancer of Faustão “had no chest” to indicate Bil Araújo. “She wasn’t going to vote for Mussunzinho. She wasn’t going. You voted for Bil because you didn’t have the chest”, highlighted in conversation with Aline Mineiro in the bedroom. Erika, who was also in the room, roared. “Of course I would, you’re not in my head. You do not know. I like Bil”, shouted.

“You were afraid. You are going to Roça. Advance what?”, he replied. Second later, blonde said she didn’t want to fight with the boy and they both started to laugh. “You piss me off. I’m shaking”he replied, between laughter and tears.

Rico and Erika are among the main targets of the house after recent events. The member of the Carlinhos Maia has staged a series of shacks and has even provoked a deliberate expulsion after taking seven votes in the Roça Formation From this week.

The girl, on the other hand, had a fight with practically the entire male cast and also with the singer Tati Breaks Shack. The “group” accuses her of having adopted an authoritarian posture while in the position of Farmer of the Week.

