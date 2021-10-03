Everything that comes to streaming in October 2021

Everything the streaming service will deliver in this new month

With the end of September, the services of streaming began to spread their news for the following month. Obviously, the Amazon Prime Video could not be left out of this, also disclosing the list of titles that will arrive in its catalog in October.

Check out all the titles that will be available to your subscribers below!

Films:

Original Amazon movie. It tells the story of a teenager who fights a group of vampires after her mother’s death. The girl’s journey full of action and terror will have the help of two more of her friends who will help her carry out risky plans against dangerous enemies.

Release date: 10/01

Winds of Freedom (2018):

Set against the backdrop of 1979 East Germany, it tells the story of two families who fail to flee their side of the country in a hot air balloon. Even though they are being pursued by the police, they are willing to make another attempt.

Release date: 10/01

My Name Is Pauli Murray (2021):

Original Amazon Prime documentary that promises a glimpse into the life and ideas of the non-binary black lawyer, activist and poet Pauli Murray, that influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall.

Release date: 10/01

Original Amazon Prime film tells the story of a 60-year-old activist called Lupita (Adriana Barraza) who discovers his favorite bingo room invaded by a mysterious businessman. Determined to save her entertainment venue, she gathers a group of elderly friends to face the man.

Release date: 10/01

Brian Banks: An Interrupted Dream (2018):

Arrested and wrongfully convicted, a football player has his dreams interrupted, but is willing to try to clear his name years later, fighting the forces of an unfair system.

Release date: 10/01

Minari: In Pursuit of Happiness (2020):

It tells the story of an American family of Korean descent who moves to a farm in Arkansas. In search of the “American dream” they will have to face different challenges and try to adapt to different new problems.

Release date: 10/01

The exorcism of Carmen Farias (2021):

A brave journalist named Carmen inherits her grandmother’s house after her mother’s death, moving there. During her new stay, she discovers that the place has dark secrets.

Release date: 10/08

Original Prime Videos movie. It tells the story of a Latino couple who live in the United States and are expecting their first child in the 70s. They move to California after her husband receives a job offer on a farm far removed from society and full of frightening secrets.

Release date of: 10/08

Original Prime Videos movie. It tells the story of a woman who, after a stroke, decides to move to a reputable nursing home. She didn’t expect, however, that the site would provide a series of visions and nightmares that convince her that there is a presence haunting the property.

Release date of: 10/08

Justin Bieber: Our World (2021):

Justin Bieber’s full-length show on New Year’s Eve 2020 on the roof of Beverly Hilton.

Release date of: 10/08

A second chance to love (2019):

Plot focused on the life of a girl who made bad decisions in life and who accepts a job as “Santa Claus elf” in a department store. But, not everything seems to be lost in your life and an unexpected encounter with someone can change it completely.

Release date of: 10/11

Doom: Annihilation (2019):

Accompany a group of marines who respond to a space distress call that has been invaded by demons whose purpose is to destroy the earth.

Release date of: 10/13

The Perfect Plan 2 (2019):

A New York police negotiator and a federal agent team up to rescue tourists who are being held hostage.

Release date of: 10/13

Demonic entities are released by a young girl when ancient evil forces are revealed.

Release date of: 10/15

Colors of Justice (2021):

A black woman witnesses two corrupt police officers commit murder and has to face several challenges arising from society’s prejudice.

Release date of: 10/15

Werewolves Within (2021):

An environmental catastrophe traps a group of people in an inn. Now a ranger and a postal worker must keep order in place as they investigate the mystery behind a creature that terrorizes the community.

Release date of: 10/22

It tells the story of a woman who casts a spell on a co-worker for whom she has a crush. The spell works and soon they start dating. Only he might not be as perfect as she was imagining.

Release date of: 10/22

Prank Against the Animal (2021):

The sensationalist newspapers began to report the serial murders in the city of Nova Iguaçu, in the lowlands of Rio de Janeiro. With the mission to find the city’s first serial killer, the brutish, stupid and hilarious sergeant-lieutenant-major Peçanha and his colleagues from the incorrect police station in Nova Iguaçu will not spare unconventional methods to try to hold the job and arrest Animal. A mission that can cost too much because everyone is suspicious.

Release date of: 10/22

Series:

Amazon’s original series. Camila (Letícia Lima), 33, a saleswoman at a multilevel marketing store, and Caco (Gabriel Godoy), 35, an unemployed chemical engineer, form a suburban couple who live in a beautiful apartment in Barra da Tijuca. The problem is that, after the seven-year crisis, they can’t stand each other anymore. But none of them have the money to stay there alone. Decided for separation, but plunged into debt, the two must share the same roof as two “disjoint”.

Release date of: 10/01

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 (2020):

A medical drama centered on Meredith Grey, an aspiring surgeon and daughter of one of the best surgeons, Dr. Ellis Gray. Throughout the series, Meredith experiences professional and personal challenges alongside other surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Release date of: 10/01

I know what you guys did last summer (2021):

Amazon’s original series. A year after the fatal car accident that haunted graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves united by a dark secret and pursued by a brutal killer. As they try to find out who is after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city – and of themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and finding the wrong secret can be deadly.

Release date of: 10/15

This is us: Season 5 (2021):

An emotional story about triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

Release date of: 10/28

Amazon’s original animated series centered on four high school friends on their quest for fame on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

Release date of: 10/29

Maradona: Conquering a Dream (2021):

Amazon original series. It portrays Diego Armando Maradona throughout his prolific life and career, from his humble beginnings in Villa Fiorito, Argentina, through his decisive career in Barcelona and Napoli, until finally portraying his pivotal role in leading the Argentine national team to win the World Cup. World in Mexico in 1986.

