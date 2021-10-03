Ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan exhibits erotic toys. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

This Saturday afternoon (2), in a series of stories on Instagram, Ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan displays erotic toys. The doctor attended a fair with market news and revealed some news. For example, a plaid with several vibrators or a panty with a message for sexual partners. Therefore, she revealed to the fans what she liked the most about the place. As he walked, he laughed at an intimate piece that said ‘Suck me’.

“Look at this, guys. I loved. It already comes with a more direct message”, said the gynecologist. The 32-year-old former BBC is a constant activist in favor of female pleasure and women’s self-knowledge about their own bodies. Within Big Brother, she talked about it several times. Later, he even wrote a book about it.

The day before the fair, she gathered some friends in her apartment, where they spent the night. “I woke up with a basic hangover, because we were playing games here at home until 3:00 am”, recalled the gynecologist. Even so, he followed the day’s routine as usual and attended the fair as he intended.

Erotic fair products catch the attention of ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

With a sex life without taboos and much less fear of giving details to the public, Marcela maintains a serious relationship with Luiza. The two are together and live a relationship beyond romantic. In April, the two posed with a ring on their finger and fans speculated a possible engagement.

However, the doctor was keen to rule out this possibility. “I just thought about asking Luiza to date again”, explained the ex-sister.

Guests of Gabi Prado in the podcast “PodDarPrado”, Marcela Mc Gowan and the girlfriend Luiza, from the duo with Maurílio, opened the intimacy during their participation. The ex-BBB said that she and the singer often have virtual sex and confessed that exchanging nudes when they are far apart is routine.

“When we are far away, we do, yes. A few things always happen. We’ve already had sexting (text messages),” said the gynecologist.

The singer Luiza, then added, “God, when he brought the two of us together, he was either doing something or he was distracted. Because he put together two shameless ones”, he joked. No stop.

ON THE SCREEN

Currently, Marcela works in the production of Prazer Feminine, a GNT program on Youtube. The third season of the program has already started recordings and should be broadcast in January 2022. It will be part of the channel’s summer schedule, bringing some news to the public.

For example, the participation of men in a special board, which makes room for them to clarify their doubts, and that of the public in the streets, to heat up the program’s discussions with a greater diversity of opinions.

Throughout the episodes, the presenters continue to receive distinguished guests for a light and non-taboo chat on the most diverse topics, from sexual freedom to sexuality.

