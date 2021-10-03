Ex-Vasco e Flamengo cries when he remembers his brother: ‘Football didn’t let me fire’ | Soccer

reproduction Edmundo

Edmundo couldn’t hold back his emotion and was moved to tears when he remembered his brother, Luís Carlos Alves de Souza, who died in 2002. hug him once more.

“I’ve been through the Evangelical Church, the Catholic Church, Umbanda and I found myself in Kardecism. My doubt is if I’ll see my brother again, I want to be able to hug him again. I couldn’t be at the funeral. It was in 2002 and I was there. in Japan. He got involved with drugs and the wrong people. I don’t know if I’m really a Kardecist, but I like the doctrine. My mother and father, I could say goodbye, but I can’t say goodbye to my brother. every day,” Edmundo told the Inteligência Ltda.

The former player also said that he was very close to his brother and that football ended up driving them away: “Although I’m not so loving, I’m not one for showing much… We were nail and flesh, we were together 24 hours a day and football took me away from him. Football didn’t let me say goodbye to him either.”

In November 2002, Luís Carlos was found gunned down in the trunk of a car in the neighborhood of Anchieta, in the North Zone of Rio. He was murdered at the age of 26. The crime would have been committed by drug dealers.