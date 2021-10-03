Explosion near mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan leaves dead, Taliban says | World

An explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed civilians on Sunday (3), according to a post by Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, on a social network.

The explosion took place near the entrance to the Edi Gah mosque, according to Mujahid. He did not say how many people died or if there were any injuries.

Initially, no group claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Before the departure of US troops from the country, the Americans carried out a drone attack that was initially considered an attack. Weeks later, the Americans acknowledged that it had been an attack.

US recognizes error in drone attack on Kabul, capital of Afghanistan

There was a bomb attack carried out by Islamic State Khorasan (the Afghan wing of the Islamic State, which is a rival of the Taliban) outside Kabul airport on 26 August.

This Sunday, a chartered flight left Afghanistan and went to Qatar with 235 passengers who will be temporarily housed in the country of the Arabian Peninsula.

This is the fifth charter flight to leave Afghanistan since US forces withdrew from the country.

Qatar, a US ally, has become an important interlocutor between Western countries and the Taliban.

The largest US military base in the Middle East is in Qatar, and it was in this country that dialogues between the Taliban and US and other governments have taken place since 2013.