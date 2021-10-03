Expulsion, goal and expectation: Jobson approaches Santos return against special opponent | saints

The game this Thursday could be another classic against São Paulo, special for the defensive midfielder Jobson, from Santos.

Recovered from a serious injury to his right knee, which forced him to undergo surgery in January this year, Jobson can return to play for Santos this Thursday, at 6:30 pm (GMT), in Morumbi, in front of an opponent responsible for good and bad memories for the steering wheel.

Jobson just hasn’t returned to play yet because of the long period of inactivity. The defensive midfielder regains his fitness before being listed again, but chances are good for this to happen this week.

In 2020, experiencing one of his moments of greater regularity in the starting lineup of Santos, Jobson had a decisive participation in the derby against São Paulo in the Campeonato Paulista, but negatively.

On March 14 last year, Santos beat their rival by 1-0, at Morumbi, with a goal by Arthur Gomes. At 45 minutes into the first half, Jobson was sent off after a hard foul on Daniel Alves in midfield. After the break, Peixe’s rival, with one more, turned to 2-1.

The time has passed. And, already under the command of coach Cuca, at the beginning of 2021, but still in the 2020 season, Jobson erased the bad memories of the derby against São Paulo. Filled with reserves because of the Libertadores playoff, Peixe beat its rival by 1-0 at Morumbi, in the Brazilian Championship.

This time, Jobson was positively decisive. Starting that afternoon, the defensive midfielder stood out and scored the goal of Santos’ victory over São Paulo. Head, in the second half, the player guaranteed the three points for the Fish.