Extra newspaper cover gains international repercussion

After the EXTRA report on the mining of bone and meat remains rejected by supermarkets by residents of Rio gaining the attention of internet users, artists and Brazilian politicians, the cover of last Wednesday, September 29th, had international repercussion. The British newspaper The Guardian posted on its website an article relating to hunger crisis to the protests that took place this Saturday (02), across the country, against President Jair Bolsonaro.

Highlighting the clicks of the award-winning photojournalist Domingos Peixoto, the Brit classifies the images as “heartbreaking”. In order to contextualize the situation for those living abroad, it also brings data: it is estimated that 19 million people have suffered from hunger since the beginning of the pandemic.

Even after nearly 30 years of documenting the drug conflict and social ills in Rio de Janeiro, Peixoto confessed to the newspaper that he was shocked to see human beings digging through animal carcasses in search of something to eat.

“I haven’t slept in two days, trying to process everything. People are having to cook with firewood — not just the homeless. We have to find ways to tell these stories to try to help in some way,” said the photographer.

In order not to go hungry, cariocas resort to leftover meat and bones, discarded by supermarkets. Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

the reporter Rafael Nascimento de Souza he was also interviewed and recalled a statement by an interviewee when she questioned the consumption of leftovers: “Young man, either we eat this or we starve to death,” she said.

In the same article, The Guardian highlights that thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Rio to denounce the social calamity, blaming Bolsonaro for the problem and high inflation. He also claims that the Brazilian president has been criticized worldwide for the way he has been conducting the battle against the coronavirus — with delays in providing vaccines and with the defense of ineffective medicines as an alternative solution.