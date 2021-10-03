Fairphone 4 surprises with 5-year warranty | Cell phone

The company Fairphone, known for making mobile phones with sustainable materials, surprised by announcing the launch of the Fairphone 4 with a five-year warranty and support for Android until 2025. Among the updates of the new version of the device is the inclusion of the powerful Snapdragon 750G processor, from the Qualcomm.
The Fairphone 4 parts are made from sustainably sourced aluminum and tungsten, with the back finish made from 100% recycled plastic material. The manufacturer also guarantees that it is the only one to use parts made with gold certified by Fairtrade, a seal that attests internationally that the product belongs to a conscious production chain.
🔎 Discover the 5 safest cell phones in the world
The sustainable phone Fairphone 4 is not expected to arrive in Brazil — Photo: Divulgação/Fairphone
The Fairphone 4 is available for purchase only in Europe, with delivery scheduled for October 25, and is not expected to arrive in Brazil. In the old continent, the device sells for 579 euros (about R$ 3,650 in direct conversion) in the version with 6 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of storage and for 649 euros (R$ 4,090) with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal space.
The plug maintains 5G connection, 6.3-inch screen with LCD panel and Full HD resolution and removable battery of 3,905 mAh. The device is equipped with two rear cameras, a main 48 megapixel camera with optical stabilization and 4K recording, and an ultra wide 48 MP camera, in addition to dual flash. At the front, a 25 megapixel selfie camera.
Fairphone 4 is available in three colors: green, gray and mixed — Photo: Fairphone reproduction/website
To top it off, the Fairphone 4 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot and comes with Android 11 installed. The product offers IP54 protocol, which should only guarantee protection against splashing water.
With information from The Verge