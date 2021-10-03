Fátima Bernardes exhibits training before surgery

In this month, Fatima Bernardes will undergo surgery. The presenter will undergo a shoulder arthroscopy to retrieve a tendon.

While waiting for the operation, Fátima takes care of her health by exercising. On social networks, the presenter posted a photo during one of her workouts.

“I can only walk, but it’s worth it, right?!”, he wrote. Due to the surgery, Fátima will be away from the program “Encontro”, by TV Globo. During this period, the attraction will be presented by Manoel Soares and Patricia Poet.

DECLARATION OF LOVE BY TÚLIO GADÊLHA

the federal deputy Tullius Gadelha, boyfriend of Fatima Bernardes almost four years ago, I couldn’t miss the presenter’s birthday tribute, on Friday, September 17, which took place in “Encontro”. Directly from Russia, where he went to work, he did a duet with the singer Lenin.

At first, Fátima believed that the tribute would only be on the part of Lenine, who sang the song “Só que Me Interessa”, a song “theme” of the love between her and the politician. However, Gadêlha appeared playing the harmonica, leaving the journalist positively amazed.

At the end of the song, Fátima hugged the screen and received a cute declaration from her lover. “I was the first to congratulate, because here in Russia, it was already past midnight before. But she didn’t accept it, because in Brazil it was still the 16th”, he said, amused.

“I’m here to say that you are a very special person for me and for the whole of Brazil. You bring lightness to our days, you have that attentive and human look towards others. This year of life is a joy for all of us who are Brazilians”, he said.

“I’m arriving in Brazil, wait for me to celebrate this spring together. I love you”, he said, finally, before thanking Lenine for the duet. After the recording, Fátima also discovered that the vase of flowers on stage had been sent by her lover.

