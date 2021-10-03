Fernanda Medrado talks about giving up

Dropout of “A Fazenda 13”, Fernanda Medrado, 28, said that fear of rejection made her ring the bell that took her out of the program.

“They said I needed to get away because people out here would be seeing me in a bad way. They even said I was going to go out as a ‘son of a bitch’ and it made me feel bad. This rejection thing really made me feel bad.” , said the ex-peo in an interview with Fábia Oliveira, on O Dia.

“I already have a history of rejection! This all messed with my head. The possibility of having my children attacked and rejected left me devastated. I rang the bell the second time, people continued talking, repeating that I would leave like ‘ daughter of a bitch and that my family would be harmed. I got worse and rang the bell. I was also called haughty and that I was a character,” she added.

Medrado reinforced that she already entered the reality show shaken and that, when she arrived on the reality show, the situations led her to give up. The singer said that she understood that she was not psychologically prepared for the program.

“I thought it was, but it wasn’t, right? I just wanted to look for the best for my children, a change of life, because I raise my two children by myself. It was the biggest dream of my life to be part of that reality show”.

I’m not well. I need strength, I need strength. Today, I feel like a lonely person… It’s difficult.”

“I’m afraid of not having strength. Because it’s very difficult. It’s very heavy. My biggest fear is to continue the way I am. I wake up every day wanting to be better, but during the day I feel bad”, he concluded.

Medrado said that he has not yet received contact from the station to talk about the fine for giving up, but that he still does not know how he will pay the amount – which also says he does not yet know how much it is.

“I don’t know how I can pay this fine and when I say I can’t pay, it’s not history. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Medrado said he still doesn’t feel any regret, just ashamed when facing his children. “I had no regrets. I would use the word shame anyway. I was ashamed of my children. Ashamed to look at them and come back with nothing.”