FGTS has already released October 2021 anniversary withdrawal; see how to do

Brazilian workers may have a financial boost to alleviate the burden of inflation and the increase in expenses essential for survival. This is because until November 30, the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS) will allow access to the value of the October 2021 anniversary withdrawal.

The amount to be released by the birthday withdrawal will depend on how much the worker has saved in the FGTS account and may reach up to R$5,000. The amount is always released in the month of the birthday of workers who have a balance in the FGTS accounts, but it does not cover everyone.

What is FGTS?

The FGTS is a kind of savings maintained by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) for workers inserted in the formal market. In other words, it is a labor right for those who have a formal contract.

The Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) guarantees that every month the contracting company deposits the amount of 8% of each worker’s salary in the FGTS accounts. The money serves as support for citizens at various times, such as when buying their own home, in cases of serious illnesses or even long periods of unemployment.

FGTS has an annual income rate of 3% plus the Referential Rate (TR) defined annually and has specific conditions for the full withdrawal of the amount from the fund and other partial withdrawal modalities such as the one now being released through the October 2021 anniversary withdrawal .

Who is entitled to the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Unlike the total withdrawal from the fund, an anniversary withdrawal does not require a specific context. Thus, the worker can request the measure at any time. The order can be made online and free of charge through the FGTS application.

However, it is important to emphasize that when choosing the option of partial withdrawal of the FGTS for the anniversary withdrawal, the worker will no longer have the right to withdraw the rest of the money present in the fund if he is dismissed.

In addition, after requesting the FGTS anniversary withdrawal, the worker will need to wait up to 24 months for the request to be carried out and then he will start to receive a percentage of the total amount present in the FGTS accounts in the month of his/her birthday. Approval can take place earlier and will be updated automatically.

After migrating to the anniversary withdrawal, the worker can return to the traditional withdrawal modality, but can only make the exchange request after two years and one month of having been approved for the anniversary withdrawal.

How to withdraw FGTS 2021 anniversary?

To request the transition to birthday withdrawal mode, you must install the FGTS application on your cell phone. The tool is available for devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

>> If the user is already registered, just log in with CPF and password and click on the button “withdrawal-birthday” on the application’s home page. An explanation of the modality will be displayed and a button “Opt for Withdrawal-Birthday”, just click and follow the indications to finalize the order.

>> If it’s first use, after installing the application, just select the option “Register” and follow the step by step, informing the following information:

CPF

Name

Date of birth

Zip code

Email

register password

>> After correctly informing the data, the user will receive a confirmation email to the email address informed at the time of registration. In the email there will be a link to validate the registration, the user needs to click on it.

>> Then, the worker must go back to the FGTS application and then log in with the registered CPF and password. In the initial menu the option “withdrawal anniversary” will be available, as well as a summary of the deposit history in the account and the total balance of the FGTS.

How to calculate the amount paid by the FGTS on the October 2021 anniversary withdrawal?

As it is a percentage payment, the FGTS anniversary withdrawal option pays only part of the total amount accumulated by each worker. The calculation to define how much each worker will receive works based on the amount present in the account.

Thus, for each accumulated value range, a percentage will be paid. Added to this percentage, an additional fixed fee will be paid. The referential base was defined by Caixa Econômica Federal as follows:

Worker with up to R$ 500 – receives 50% of the total amount and no additional quota

Balance above BRL 500 and up to BRL 1,000 – receive 40% of the total amount and an additional BRL 50

Balance above BRL 1,000 and up to BRL 5,000 – receives 30% of the total amount and an additional BRL 150

Balance above BRL 5,000 and up to BRL 10,000 – receive 20% of the total amount and an additional BRL 650

Balance above R$ 10 thousand and up to R$ 15 thousand – receives 15% of the total and additional amount of R$ 1,150

Balance above R$ 15 thousand and up to R$ 20 thousand – receives 10% of the total and additional amount of R$ 1,900

Balance above BRL 20 thousand – receives 5% of the total amount and an additional BRL 2,900

FGTS 2021 anniversary withdrawal calendar:

The payment of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal occurs annually and follows the same release principle. Every year, workers who opt for the modality are entitled to a percentage withdrawal from the fund from the first day of the month of birth and have up to two months to withdraw the amount.

In situations where the worker does not want to move the money, it is not necessary to carry out any new operations. The released amount returns to the worker’s FGTS main account automatically.

Thus, the October 2021 FGTS anniversary withdrawal benefits only those born in October. Workers born in later months must wait for the release period.

Those who were born before October need to be on the lookout to see if they can still withdraw the money, if they haven’t withdrawn the money. See below the calendar with the withdrawal dates and deadlines for withdrawal of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal for those who can still move the amount this year.

Born in August – month 08

Deadline for withdrawal: October 31, 2021

Born in September – month 09

Deadline for withdrawal: November 30, 2021

Born in October – month 10

Start of payment: October 1, 2021

Deadline for withdrawal: December 31, 2021

Born in November – month 11

Start of payment: November 1, 2021

Deadline for withdrawal: January 31, 2022

Born in December – month 12

Start of payment: December 1, 2021

Deadline for withdrawal: February 28, 2022

Where can I withdraw the amount paid for the FGTS anniversary withdrawal?

The funds are released through FGTS accounts and operated by Caixa Econômica Federal. Thus, to obtain the money, during the withdrawal period, the worker can transfer the money to accounts in other financial institutions through the application.

Withdrawals can also be made in person at ATMs and Caixa branches and will have specific conditions and points depending on the amount. In this way:

For withdrawal from the FGTS anniversary of up to R$ 3 thousand:

At the ATM, with a Citizen’s Card password

At lotteries or commercial establishments of the “Caixa Aqui” brand, it is necessary to present an official document with photo, Citizen’s Card and Citizen’s Card password

For withdrawal from the FGTS anniversary above R$ 3 thousand;

Only at cashiers located inside Caixa branches, with official document with photo

When is the full withdrawal of the FGTS released?

In general, the worker can withdraw the entire amount of the FGTS in the following cases: