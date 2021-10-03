FIFA 22: Learn How to Score Better in EA Sports Game | fifa

Every great team starts with a great defense. In the recently released FIFA 22, this phrase makes perfect sense, especially for online confrontations. With the changes in physics and the arrival of Hypermotion to the new generation, many players are still not used to the tagging in the new title from EA Sports. To help, ge lists below some tips from youtuber KPZETA.

+ PVC analyzes FIFA 22 top-5 without Neymar: “It’s what it’s worth”

1 of 1 Alaba at FIFA 22 already wearing the Real Madrid shirt — Photo: Publicity Alaba at FIFA 22 already wearing the Real Madrid shirt — Photo: Publicity

Psychological during the game

It’s common to get angry during a competitive video game match, in FIFA then the famous rages go viral constantly. But you need to stay centered during the game so you don’t make silly mistakes. Just as it is preferable to play without external distractions, so as not to take the full focus away at that moment.

Without emotional control during FIFA matches, players are likely to ‘lose matches they shouldn’t lose,’ explains KPZETA.

One of the most important aspects of traditional football is also essential in the virtual. Tactics and formations are of paramount importance for defensive success in FIFA 22. For youtuber, an ideal defense starts in midfield with two defensive midfielders in front of the defense.

Also, in custom tactics, it’s important to put the full-backs to be on defense and not attack directly. This prevents them from taking balls in the back and opening an avenue for rivals.