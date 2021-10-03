FIFA 22 vs FIFA 21: See the main changes in the new version of the game | Games

🎮 eFootball 2022 has radical change, ignores PES advances and displeases fans

FIFA 22 raises levels of customization and introduces changes to game modes — Photo: Play/Steam

Every year the franchise brings changes in graphics, but the news of FIFA 22 also marks a new mechanic, related to HyperMotion technology in new generation consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series bring less robotic action on both offense and defense, allowing players to apply different styles of play to each half of the field.

The intensity in marking is greater and the player needs to physically deliver everything to retrieve the ball and always be aware of possible counterattacks, a feature very present in FIFA 22. The athlete can touch the ball just to change its direction, without having to retrieve the possession immediately, and players with high scores retrieve the ball more easily than athletes with low overall scores.

FIFA 22 brings HyperMotion technology for more realistic movements on the field — Photo: Playback/Yuri Hildebrand

EA’s game brings a new option that allows the player to switch athletes in control with more precision when the team is defending. Altogether, there are four options available, which can be selected by the right analog stick.

Other features also allow sending another marker to pressure the opponent and trying to steal the ball, in addition to triggering a player to run behind the defender or approach to receive the pass. 1v1 duels win explosive sprints for both attacker and defender, and goal celebrations are more diverse, including even the bench. Ball physics also received improvements, such as friction with the ground, speed and air resistance.

Marking won a new option to switch players in control in FIFA 22 — Photo: Playback/Yuri Hildebrand

Special attention to goalkeepers

Underneath the beams, decision making gets smarter. The new goalkeeper mechanic works with over 600 animations and adds more confidence to the position. FIFA 22 promises to add more personality, depending on the speed, reaction time and physique of the goalkeepers. With more believable movements, the player will also feel differences in the style of each athlete, when leaving the goal in corners, how they jump or anticipate kicks, among other characteristics.

Fully Customizable Career Mode

FIFA 22 lets you create a team from scratch in Career mode. You can choose name, shield, colors, uniforms, age of players, average team skill, financial strength, as well as customize crowd and stadium (including grass style). In the role of manager, the player defines which league he wants to join, opting for world football elite championships or lower divisions (it is necessary to replace one of the original teams).

The trajectory starts with generic players, but the doors open to real athletes as the club evolves. It is also possible to start with an existing team, as was the case before.

New Career Mode allows customization of shields and uniforms — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

The Players Career Mode presents the arrival of performance challenges, which must be completed throughout the games and earn points with the coach. The skill tree converts this score into improvement in the various attributes. FIFA 22 allows the replacement of that Career player during the match, on the other hand, a standout performance yields a personalized mosaic in the stadium stands.

Pro Clubs with female players

For the first time, FIFA 22 Virtual Cracks creator includes female avatars to compete at the same level and with gameplay identical to male avatars. The Pro Clubs will also feature Archetypes, which can be acquired for Skill Points and significantly enhance the athlete’s creative qualities, in addition to ensuring identity on the field.

Another big change in Pro Clubs is in the Improvised Match, which allows the preparation of a team with up to four friends or recent players before starting the search for competition. This allows you to gain XP playing with Clubmates without affecting your history.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs allows the creation of female avatars for the first time — Photo: Playback/EA Sports

BACK Arcade and new proposal

FIFA’s “street” mode looks very different on 22, with a focus on multiplayer and seasons renewable every six weeks, with new items and environments, and goals to be met. The revamped version of VOLTA also allows you to develop the player itself, and not the whole team as in FIFA 21, which brought in the recruitment of other athletes, icons and even real life personalities.

The game itself has changed as well, bringing a more Arcade feel with the skill meter. Dribbling, dribbling, passing with style and stealing the ball award points that change the goal multiplier up to 4x. Athletes’ attributes only reach 96 instead of 99, which, according to the EA, will encourage teamwork. VOLTA Battles replaces the Online Solo Game.

New VOLTA brings a meter that can increase the value of goals, in addition to unlocking special abilities — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

Also new is the special ability that each player has available. Altogether, there are three options: Bomba (powerful submissions), Pura Race (increase in speed) and Aggressive Split (improves the accuracy of carts and shoulder disputes). In addition, VOLTA Arcade brings minigames available only on weekends and divided into eight categories: Queimada, Bobinho, Futê-Tênis, Sebo nas Canelas, Fast Goal, Elimination on the Wall, Gallery of Targets and Contest in Corners.

FIFA Ultimate Team, or FUT, introduces a revamped season progression system, which will be updated every six weeks. Divisions are made up of stages and leaderboards, with weekly and final rewards. The result of each match determines the advancement in the standings and a streak above three wins accelerates progress even more.

In addition, the game gained control points to allow the maintenance of evolution and duels between opponents always at the same level. In this way, the final leg of one season determines the next.

The Brazilian Cafu is one of the FIFA 22 FUT Icons — Photo: Press Release/EA Sports

FUT Champions is also more accessible, with a weekly format and knockout system as a qualifier for the finals, played on weekends in 20 games with the same duration used in the Weekend League of FIFA 21. The progression system is based on points instead of victories, allowing the advance even with defeats.

Also new is the addition of the Elite Division, superior to Division 1. The ascension is based on the Skill Ranking system and the top 200 appear on the Global Leaderboard. Whoever makes it to the Elite Division stays there until the end of the season.

