Find out how much Tadeu Schmidt must earn to present the BBB

Without Tiago Leifert to present the next Big Brother Brasil, Globo continues in the process of internal negotiation to take Tadeu Schmidt, currently at Fantástico, to take the post on the reality show in January 2022.

The official announcement is due later this month, and if Thaddeus finally decides to replace Leifert, probably during the next five seasons of the show, he will be very well rewarded.

According to the Metrópoles portal, his salary should be around R$ 1.5 million per month, not counting the fees paid when the program is on the air.

The information has not been officially confirmed, but columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7, already takes the contract for granted. “It may be that a stone on the way completely changes the natural course of things, but everything leads us to the certainty of the name of Tadeu Schmidt”, he published.

In addition to Tadeu, chosen for BBB, the station considered other people to take over one of the most watched and profitable programs on the station: presenter Marcos Mion, currently at Caldeirão, and ex-BBB Ana Clara Lima.