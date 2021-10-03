Find out what are the main causes of hearing loss and how to avoid it – 10/02/2021

A report by the WHO (World Health Organization) showed that, by 2050, around 25% of the world population will suffer from some level of hearing loss. In the text, the entity warns that at least 700 million people will need health care related to hearing and other rehabilitation services.

“Hearing loss can have a devastating impact on people’s ability to communicate, study and earn a living. It can also affect mental health,” wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, in a press release.

What are the causes of this?

The increase in the incidence of hearing loss is mainly a result of the aging of the population. “Everyone over 75 years old has some degree of hearing loss”, reinforces Marcos Luiz Antunes, an otolaryngologist and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo, Unifesp.

Hearing deficit also arises as a result of otitis, which are infections or inflammation in the ear that are very common in children. In some cases, otitis affects adults chronically. Appropriate treatment and preventive methods minimize the condition and its effects. One option is to use silicone plugs to prevent water ingress when swimming, for example. Check with a professional if it is appropriate to purchase them. In addition, earwax buildup can affect the ability to hear.

Another problem highlighted by the WHO report is excessive noise. “After some time, professionals who work in noisy environments will irreversibly lose their hearing. Hence the need for individual protective equipment and regular examinations”, attests Jair de Carvalho, professor of otolaryngology at the Faculty of Medicine of UFRJ ( Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

Headphones are another possible villain. Constant use can cause irreversible deafness. “The repetitive sound ends up injuring the inner ear cell, which does not regenerate. One of the first symptoms is tinnitus”, warns Antunes.

Deafness can be linked to genetic diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid problems. Diuretic medications, chemotherapy and antibiotics also increase the risk of hearing loss. But this is considerably less common.

Prevention and early diagnosis

First of all, avoid exposing yourself to noise for long periods. “Electronic devices must be used in compliance with the manufacturer’s specifications. Do not exceed 85 decibels”, says Carvalho, who is also head of the otorhinolaryngology service at Santa Casa da Misericórdia in Rio de Janeiro.

In the case of workers, who are daily exposed to noise pollution, it is essential to use ear muffs.

And if you notice that you are not hearing as well as before, the person should seek support from a health professional. With early diagnosis, it is possible to contain the worsening of the condition.