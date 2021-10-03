Firefighters find another body in Brumadinho; VIDEO | Minas Gerais

Another body was found in the Brumadinho tragedy search area this Saturday morning (2). The information was confirmed to g1 by Major Ivan Neto, who is in charge of the operation this weekend.
The dam at Vale’s Córrego do Feijão mine collapsed on January 25, 2019. In 2 years and eight months of searches, 261 victims were identified, but nine are still missing.
According to the major, the body found this Saturday has a well-preserved bone structure. But only the expertise of the Civil Police will be able to determine if it is one of the nine missing victims of the tragedy of Vale. By 1:00 pm, the experts were on their way to the search area.
The location was made around 11:00 am, near the place where the military found the body of Juliana Creizimar de Resende Silva, the last identified victim, at the end of August.
Location where the body was found in Brumadinho, two years and eight months after the Vale tragedy. — Photo: Fire Department / Disclosure
The major said the team hopes that this new location can bring relief to relatives of the missing, which are called "jewels".
“Our team was extremely satisfied. It is an honor for us to be part of the meeting because we hope to bring relief to a family”, he said.
The following victims have not yet been identified:
- ANGELITA CRISTIANE FREITAS DE ASSIS
- CRISTIANE ANTUNES CAMPOS
- LECILDA DE OLIVEIRA
- LUIS FELIPE ALVES
- MARIA DE LURDES DA COSTA BUENO
- NATHALIA DE OLIVEIRA PORTO ARAUJO
- OLIMPIO GOMES PINTO
- TIAGO TADEU MENDES DA SILVA
- UBERLANDIO ANTONIO DA SILVA
Last victim identified
The last victim identified was located at the end of August in the Remanso 1 region, on the right side, close to the community of Córrego do Feijão.
Area where the body was located in Brumadinho, by firefighters, at the end of August. — Photo: Fire Department
Juliana Resende, who was an operational analyst at Vale, was 33 years old. She was married to Dennis Silva, who also lost his life in the dam failure.
Juliana Creizimar de Resende Silva, when she was still pregnant with the twins. She died a few months after they were born, in the tragedy of Vale — Photo: Reproduction
Juliana’s body was found by the Fire Department after 942 days of searches.
She and her husband have left twins, who were only 10 months old at the time of the disaster and now live under the care of their grandparents and aunt.
Juliana’s family represents the tireless struggle of the victims’ relatives for the bodies of all 270 people who lost their lives in the tragedy to be located.