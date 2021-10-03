Firefighters find body of Brumadinho tragedy victim | Brazil

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Civil Police investigates if the body found is one of the nine missing victims

The Fire Department of Minas Gerais reported that it found a body in the search areas of the Brumadinho tragedy this Saturday morning (02). According to the corporation, the victim’s bone structure is preserved, but he stressed that only the Civil Police will be able to determine if he is one of the victims of the tragedy.

The body was found more than 2 years and eight months after the explosion of the Vale dam in the city of Minas Gerais. The tragedy happened on January 25, 2019, killing 261 people. Nine others are still missing.

The victim, according to firefighters, was located around 11 am, in a location close to the last body found. In August, the corporation located the body of Juliana Resende Silva. She was the mother of twins and the wife of Dennis Silva, who was also killed in the tragedy.

The Fire Department stressed that they will continue the search work until the nine missing people are located.

Check the names of victims who disappeared in the tragedy



Angelita Cristiane Freitas de Assis Cristiane Antunes Campos Lecilda de Oliveira Luis Felipe Alves Maria de Lourdes da Costa Bueno Nathalia Porto Araújo Olímpio Gomes Pinto Tiago Tadeu Mendes da Silva Uberlândio Antônio da Silva

Survivor’s Indemnity

The Minas Gerais Court of Justice ordered mining company Vale to pay R$ 100,000 to a survivor of the Brumadinho (MG) disaster on January 25, 2019, which killed 270 people.

The man was working at the site during the collapse of the Mina Córrego do Feijão dam, but managed to escape the sea of ​​mud. In the lawsuit, he stated that he came to fear for his own life.

The driver added that he had to pay for psychological treatment after witnessing the death of colleagues and having to deal with the trauma of what happened. He was diagnosed with severe stress and adjustment disorder.

Vale argued in court that the man, from Sarzedo (MG), 20km from the scene of the incident, could not prove that he had suffered damages subject to compensation and that he was not a resident of Brumadinho. In addition, he said that the man returned to work in 15 days, which would prove his good psychological state. However, the judge in charge of the case denied the mining company’s justifications.