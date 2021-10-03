‘First day is party,’ says Bil of Lary’s entrance

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

Over lunch, Bil, Victor and Erika commented on Lary Bottino’s actions in “The Farm” (RecordTV). The trio proved to be aware of who the new player decides to approach or move away from.

Without revealing names and in whispers, the pawns say they realized that Bottino didn’t mind being present in all groups.

“On the first day it’s a party,” Bil said, noting that when people are getting to know each other, they’re all friends.

Lary, who was already a friend of Gui Araujo and Rico outside the headquarters, came in yesterday during the party as a replacement for Fernanda Medrado, who quit the reality show.

A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at ‘A Fazenda’

