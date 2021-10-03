‘First day is party,’ says Bil of Lary’s entrance

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo
10/02/2021 5:03 pmUpdated on 10/02/2021 19:17
Over lunch, Bil, Victor and Erika commented on Lary Bottino’s actions in “The Farm” (RecordTV). The trio proved to be aware of who the new player decides to approach or move away from.
Without revealing names and in whispers, the pawns say they realized that Bottino didn’t mind being present in all groups.
“On the first day it’s a party,” Bil said, noting that when people are getting to know each other, they’re all friends.
Lary, who was already a friend of Gui Araujo and Rico outside the headquarters, came in yesterday during the party as a replacement for Fernanda Medrado, who quit the reality show.
A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at 'A Fazenda'
The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration
The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration
The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro bursts into tears in celebration
The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party
The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party
The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party
The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party
The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro
The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn’t know Lary Bottino
The Farm 2021: Stefane and Marina dance at the party
The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party
The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party
