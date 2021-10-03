‘First day is party,’ says Bil of Lary’s entrance

Over lunch, Bil, Victor and Erika commented on Lary Bottino’s actions in “The Farm” (RecordTV). The trio proved to be aware of who the new player decides to approach or move away from.

Without revealing names and in whispers, the pawns say they realized that Bottino didn’t mind being present in all groups.

“On the first day it’s a party,” Bil said, noting that when people are getting to know each other, they’re all friends.

Lary, who was already a friend of Gui Araujo and Rico outside the headquarters, came in yesterday during the party as a replacement for Fernanda Medrado, who quit the reality show.

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 24

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 24

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 24

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 24

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro falls into choro at party - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 24

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro bursts into tears in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy 'bottom of the sea' themed party - Playback/PlayPlus

7 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy 'bottom of the sea' themed party - Playback/PlayPlus

8 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 24

The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 24

The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 24

The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 24

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn't know Lary Bottino - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 24

The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn’t know Lary Bottino

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane and Marina dance at the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

18 / 24

The Farm 2021: Stefane and Marina dance at the party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

19 / 24

The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades - Reproduction/PlayPlus

20 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

21 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange - Reproduction/PlayPlus

22 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins the party - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins the party - Reproduction/Playplus

24 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party

Play/Playplus

