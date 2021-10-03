Five Florida road routes that reveal landscapes beyond theme parks

RIO – Orlando and Miami are the best known destinations in Florida, with their theme parks, cool hotels, stores and shopping centers. Which makes Florida’s Trumpike and I-95 S roads, which connect the two cities, about 380km apart, the most frequented by international tourists. But whoever wants to explore new possibilities of scenery and attractions in this part of the southern United States can take other paths.

Whether through highways (the major highways) or byways (smaller, more regional roads), the state’s extensive road network leads to scenarios that go far beyond roller coasters and art deco architecture. By car through Florida it is possible to traverse forests, cross wetlands and even island hopping over the ocean, almost to the end of the United States.

Reopening of the United States:five things to do in the country in autumn and winter

Below, we list five scenic roads for an unforgettable Florida drive.

Florida Keys Highway

The most scenic of Florida’s highways connects Miami to Key West, the southernmost point of the peninsula and the final point of the Florida Keys, dozens of islands that line the sea, separating the Atlantic Ocean from the Gulf of Mexico. Part of the 170km is made in 42 bridges that jump from one island to another, or tracks that cross narrow strips of land. It’s like driving over the turquoise sea and ocean horizon for hours.





Read more:find out what it’s like to cross an ocean road in the Florida Keys

Despite being a relatively short distance, it is not a day trip. Or at least it shouldn’t be. Take a few days to explore the stops along the way. In Key Lago, visit John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, where you can either scuba dive or watch fish in a giant aquarium. In Key West, enjoy the city atmosphere and visit Ernest Hemingway’s home-museum and his favorite bar, Captain Tony’s (now Sloppy Joe’s).

The route’s fancy name is Florida Keys Highway, but officially it runs along the southernmost stretch of US Highway 1, a 3,813km road that runs from Key West (which is closer to Havana than Miami) to Fort Kent , Maine, on the Canadian border, crossing virtually every East Coast state.

Black Bear Byway

The Black Bear Byway, a scenic route that crosses the Ocala National Forest in central Florida Photo: Visit Florida / Press Release

About 200km north of Orlando, State Road 40 is a long highway that crosses Florida almost coast to coast, from Ormond Beach on the east coast to Silver Springs on the west. Between these two cities is the Ocala National Forest, the largest protected forest area in the state. In its 1,742 square kilometers, there are woods, rivers and many lakes, and leisure areas with excellent structure for hiking, picnic and nautical activities.

Walt Disney World, 50 years old:find out what celebrations will be like in Florida parks

On the way through the forest, State Road 40 becomes part of the Black Bear National Scenic Byway, a scenic route that, in itself, is worth it. But the ideal is to take it easy to enjoy as many stops as possible. One might be in Juniper Springs, off State 40, a recreational area where you can hike trails or kayak on Juniper Run.

Further along, turning north and dropping onto State Road 19 (still part of the scenic route), the visitor finds the Silver Glen Springs tide pools and Salt Springs Recreation Area, with hiking, swimming, boating and hiking options.

Treasure Coast Highway

On the Treasure Coast Highway, travelers have the Indian River Lagoon on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. Photo: Visit Florida / Press Release

Between Miami and Orlando, this is a route worth taking a detour. The scenic road combines sections of two of the state’s most important highways, the A1A, which runs along the Atlantic Ocean, and the US Highway 1.

The Treasure Coast Highway stretch, however, is much shorter. From Saint Lucie County, it skirts the Indian River Lagoon, considered by many to be the most biodiverse estuary in North America.

On the most beautiful part of the tour, around Hutchinson Island, travelers have the lagoon to their left and the sea to their right, with dunes and mangroves making up the landscape, home to more than four thousand species of plants and animals, including fish ox and sea turtles.

Martin Grade Scenic Highway

A green tunnel formed by century-old oak trees is the hallmark of the scenic Martin Grade Scenic Highway in central Florida Photo: Visit Florida / Press Release

Also between Orlando and Miami, this tour can be combined with the Treasure Coast Highway, not least because it presents a completely different scenario. If on the route around the Indian River Lagoon the landscape is made up of mangroves and dunes, on this one what you see are closed woods, with trees, especially oaks, forming a kind of green tunnel.

The road’s official name is County Road 714 (or The Grade for locals), and it connects Stuart, just off the coast, to Lake Okeechobee. It’s just over 43 km across Martin county, but the feeling is like a trip to the past, to the time of the old farms, with many pastures, woods and swamps.

It’s worth making a stop at the Allapattah Flats wildlife management area, which offers leisure activities such as horseback riding, cycling, fishing and animal watching.

A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Highway

The A1A Scenic Historic Coastal Highway runs from Jacksonville, Florida’s largest city, to bucolic Flagler Beach, passing through Saint Augustine, the oldest in the US Photo: Visit Florida / Press Release

The topic “History” is not often on the list of interests of those traveling to Florida. But anyone interested in it should consider adding Jacksonville and Saint Augustine, in the north of the state, to the list. To visit both, and the bucolic beach destination of Flagler Beach, you’ll need to take one of the state’s prettiest road routes, the A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Highway.

Florida with History:from the oldest city in the US to downtown NASA

The trip can start in Jacksonville, Florida’s most populous city, established on the outskirts of a French fortification built in the 1560s. Nearby, Saint Augustine is the oldest and continuously occupied European-founded city in the country. It was established in 1565. This past is still present in buildings still standing, such as the Castillo de San Marcos fort, the Fountain of Youth of Ponce de León and the old wooden school.

The trip takes place on the A1A, the road that borders the Atlantic. Along the way, it is possible (and recommended) to stop at various points to enjoy the beauty of the country, mangroves and lakes. One such point is Matanzas Inlet, a channel between two islands and the mainland, south of the Matanzas River.